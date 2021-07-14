Handy PDFBear Conversion Tools: 4 Best Converters to Use

Many people currently utilize electronic papers to keep their school papers or business reports, thanks to technological advancements. As a result, the PDF, or Portable Document Format, is one of the most commonly utilized document formats for these purposes. In addition, many students and office employees prefer to save their works in PDF format since it is simple to read, print, and share via email.

When it comes to altering and modifying the content of your document, however, this form of electronic paper may not be the ideal option. However, it isn’t impossible. You may convert your PDF file to editable formats, including MS Word documents, JPG images, and Excel spreadsheets using PDFBear’s conversion tools.

Let’s look at PDFBear’s conversion services and learn more about them now that we’ve established that.

Word to PDF

The Docx to PDF converter processes your Word files into PDF documents in four easy steps. With that said, all users will automatically use the perfectly converted PDFs, such as the alignment, images, and font will look precisely like the original. This conversion tool is also among the most used software for students, employees, and even at home because of its advantages.

In many ways, this one will remove any inconvenience and hassle in your life. If you wish to use it, there’s no need to spend money or download unnecessary tools. With that said, you only need to visit PDFBear.com and upload any documents. You can also use PDFBear in different operating systems to convert, compress, or even repair your PDFs in four clicks!

PDF to Word

If you don’t use online converters to convert your PDF files to Word Documents, you’ll probably have a lot of trouble. There may be many applications available to assist you with such translation activities, but determining which of them is safe to use and compatible with your device might be difficult.

You will never run into compatibility issues with PDFBear’s PDF to Doc converter, and you can rest assured that your documents are safe and secure while using this service. You may use this platform with Linux, Mac, Windows versions, and other popular computer operating systems.

PDF to Excel

PDFBear can convert PDF files into editable Excel spreadsheets in addition to MS Word documents and JPG photos. This conversion tool is what you need to add some charts, tables, and shapes to your tamper-proof document. In addition, you can update your document and enter necessary information as much as you like by converting PDF files to high-quality Excel.

You may use your computer, laptop, or mobile phone to utilize this tremendous online converter, which works with all types of computer operating systems. Furthermore, you can access PDFBear’s official website through any mainstream search engine. The first step in converting PDFs to Excel files is to drag the document you wish to transform into the converter’s toolbox.

After that, PDFBear will begin changing your file, which will take only a few seconds to complete. You may now download your newly converted Excel spreadsheet and share it with Dropbox and Google Drive as the conversion procedure is complete.

PDF to JPG

The PDF to JPG conversion service is another option provided by PDFBear. With only a few keystrokes, you can convert any PDF file to a JPG image. As a result, you can acquire a high-quality result in seconds without dealing with technological challenges or complex navigation.

This online conversion platform boasts a 256-bit SSL connection as one of its standout features. PDFBear can utilize this feature to ensure that your files are safe and secure during the conversion process. Furthermore, all of this tool’s transactions will occur in the cloud, which means it won’t take up any space on your device, and there won’t be any software or online apps to install.

To use PDFBear’s PDF to JPG conversion service, first, submit your PDF file to the platform’s toolbar. After you’ve finished uploading your file, PDFBear will immediately begin converting it into high-quality JPG photos, which will take less than a minute to complete. You’ll obtain the output you need after a brief wait, which you can download or share with your Google Drive.

Takeaway

Although PDF may be the most acceptable option for archiving electronic documents, it cannot be easy to work with significantly when altering and modifying their content. However, you won’t have to deal with this problem if you use PDFBear. In addition, you will now have a more convenient way to convert your PDF files into an editable format by using its tools and services.