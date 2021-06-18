Rolex’s Sky Dweller Watches: A World Traveler’s Best Friend

When we speak of luxury watches, it is impossible not to talk about the iconic brand Rolex. This brand has been on the frontline of the luxury watch industry ever since its inception. Its unwavering popularity is not just because of the magnificent aesthetics they create but also because of how they combine it with reliable technology that is superior to other brands.

One of the most sought-after series from the brand is the Sky dweller, which possesses Rolex’s most complex in-house Calibre movements. The creators of Rolex dedicated this watch to travelers who love to explore the world. It has an annual calendar along with dual timezone features. This watch has been and will always be a traveler’s best friend.

Rolex Sky Dweller prices according to the Watchshopping website

Watchshopping is a web-based platform that sells luxury watches. They are among the most reliable online shops for timepieces. They directly purchase luxury watches from suppliers worldwide and then transport them to their consumers at the lowest cost. Through this article, we will explore the Rolex Sky Dweller price according to the Watchshopping website.

Rolex Sky-Dweller Stainless Steel / Yellow Gold / Black 326933-0002

For those who are a massive fan of two-toned timepieces, this timepiece will suit your taste. It has a stainless steel and yellow gold round case which measures 42mm in diameter, 14.10mm in height, and a lug width of 21mm. It has a front glass of sapphire crystal material along with its closed back. The band’s material is the same as its gold and steel case.

Black is the color of the dial, and it greatly contrasts the brightness of the hardware. Glowing gold stick indexes and skeleton hands set the chronograph. It has a subdial on the center and a date window on the right. Rolex Calibre 9001 with a 72-hour reserve, 40 jewels, and 28800 BPH frequency operates its movement. According to Watchshopping, it costs $22,659.

Rolex Sky-Dweller Everose / White/Rose Gold 42mm 326935-0005

The rose gold hardware is not just for girls. It is definitely a magnificent piece that highlights every men’s skin tone. This model has Everose gold material for its round case, which measures 42mm in diameter. It has scratch-resistant sapphire crystal front glass with a closed back. The magnificent band is made of the same Everose gold material as its luxurious case.

Its dial comes in white color with a lustrous finish, adding more luxuriousness to the visual. Luminous rose gold stick indexes and skeleton hands set the chronograph. It has a subdial on the center with Arabic numeral indexes and a date window on the right. Rolex Calibre 9001, with a 72-hour reserve, operates its movement. This model is worth $55,569.

Rolex Sky Dweller Champagne Dial 18K Yellow Gold Oyster Bracelet Automatic Men’s Watch 326938CAO 326938

If you are the type to wear a simple outfit, then upgrade it with flashy watches; this watch will definitely complement your style. It has a round case made of 18kt yellow gold. The case measures 42mm in diameter, 14.10mm in height with a lug width of 21mm. It has a front glass of sapphire crystal material with a closed back. The band’s material is the same as its case.

Of course, the grandeur visual is carried over to the dial as it also comes in bright gold color. Gold Arabic numeral indexes and luminous skeleton hands set the clock. It has a subdial on the center part and a date window on the right. Rolex Calibre 9001 with a 72-hour reserve, 40 jewels, and 28800 BPH frequency operates its movement. This watch is worth $49,499.

Rolex Sky Dweller Automatic Black Dial 18K White Gold Oyster Bracelet Men’s Watch 326939-BkO

This list would not be complete without a luxurious silver timepiece from the Iconic series. This watch will be every silver watch lover’s favorite. It has an 18kt white gold round case that measures 42mm in diameter, a standard measurement for Rolex Sky Dweller models. It has a scratch-proof sapphire crystal and a closed back. The band is also made of 18kt White gold.

To complement the bright exterior is a black dial with a glowing finish to add an extra grandeur feel. To set the clock are luminous silver-tone stick indexes and skeleton hands. It has a subdial on the center and a date window on the right side. Rolex Calibre 9001, with a 72-hour reserve, operates its movement. This model costs $48,799.

Takeaway

People do not just buy luxury watches as a status symbol or to have a matching accessory for their outfits. Luxury watches are one of the smartest investments one could make. Its return of investment grows over time, and you can even sell it at a price higher than when you bought it. For a guaranteed massive return of investment, purchase from Rolex Sky Dweller.