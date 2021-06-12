Automotive Electronics Market Is Estimated To Grow At The Highest Growth Rate Till 2027

The new Automotive Electronics Market report offers a comprehensive study of the current scenario of the market including major market dynamics. Also, it highlights the in-depth marketing research with the newest trends, drivers, and segments with reference to regional and country. Further, this report profiles top key players and analyze their market share, strategic development, and other development across the world.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the automotive electronics market include Altera (Intel Corporation), Broadcom Ltd., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Denso Corporation, Hella Gmbh& Co. Kgaa (Hella), Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Valeo Inc., Visteon Corporation, Xilinx, Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

The increasing penetration of electronic vehicles (EV) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) across the globe is driving market growth. Also, increasing investments by manufacturers on R&D for developing high-performance products at a lower cost is further fuelling the market growth. In addition, technological advancements in the automobile industry along with the enhancements of powertrain, safety, comfort, advanced sensors, and the other component is again boosting the market growth. Furthermore, ongoing R&D in order to enhance customer’s safety and reduce road accidents is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. On the other hand, intensification in design complexities and increased risk for data breaches and cyber-attacks as well as high maintenance and replacement cost may hinder the market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of automotive electronics.

Market Segmentation

The broad automotive electronics market has been sub-grouped into component, application and sales channel. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Component

ECU

Sensors

Current Carrying Devices

Others

By Application

ADAS

Infotainment

Body Electronics

Safety Systems

Powertrain

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for automotive electronics in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

