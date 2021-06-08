Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market Size, Share, Regional Overview and Global Forecast to 2027

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market report published by Value Market Research provides a detailed market analysis comprising market size, share, value, growth and trends for the period 2020-2027. The report encompasses data regarding market share and recent developments by key players. Moreover, this market report also covers regional and country markets in detail.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the absorbed glass mat (agm) battery market include Robert Bosch, Duracell, Exide, Trojan Batteries, AMARON QUANTA, ODYSSEY batteries, Adventure Power, MK Battery, Tudor India Limited, Centennial AGM. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The absorbed glass mat (AGM) battery is projected to evolve as a most promising technology. Booming demand for high-performance batteries and lucrative advantages of AGM batteries are factors foreseen to boost market revenue. AGM batteries offer superior performance, delivers unprecedented energy output, twice the life of standard flooded batteries even in the most demanding conditions. The most attractive advantages of AGM batteries are a charge that is up to five times quicker than the flooded version and the capability to deep cycle. The absorbed glass mat (AGM) battery is witnessing its expanding significance in the automotive field due to its maintenance-free nature and no watering requirement. On the other hand, high initial cost, safety issues, availability of other alternative options, overcharging sensitivity, and low specific energy are some factors that may impede market revenue growth.

The research report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis, and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level. Additionally, these tools also give an inclusive assessment of each segment in the global market of absorbed glass mat (agm) battery . The growth and trends of absorbed glass mat (agm) battery industry provide a holistic approach to this study.

Market Segmentation

This section of the Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Battery market report provides detailed data on the segments at country and regional level, thereby assisting the strategist in identifying the target demographics for the respective product or services with the upcoming opportunities.

By Type

Stationary

Motive

By Output Capacity

2-6V

6-8V

12V

Others

By Distribution Channel

OEM

Aftersales

By End Use

Automobile

Inverters

Energy Sector

Marine

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the absorbed glass mat (agm) battery market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

