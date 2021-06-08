Global Hedge Trimmer Market Report, Latest Trends, Industry Opportunity & Forecast to 2027

Hedge Trimmer Market report published by Value Market Research, which studies the future outlook of the market. It includes the size, share, growth, trends, key players, segments and regional analysis in detail during the study year 2020-2027.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the hedge trimmer market include American Honda Motor, ECHO, Husqvarna, Robert Bosch, STIHL, The Toro Company, Blount International, Emak, GreenWorks Tools, Makita, MTD, RYOBI, Stanley Black & Decker, and Zhejiang Zomax Garden Machinery. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Gardens being a norm in commercial and residential facilities, will be the primary stimulant for the hedge trimmer market in recent years. The growing interest in outdoor activities among the urban population will benefit market growth. Better living standards and garden care being taken up as a hobby by many youths and retired personnel will help market growth. Manufacturers looking to constantly innovate and develop new products that provide end-users with more utility, efficiency, durability, variable speeds, improved blade sizes, low-noise blades, Li-ion batteries, and less space requirement will favor market growth. Easy availability of gardening tools through online stores or at high street retailers and local garden centers will further propel market growth. The growing trend of battery-operated hedge trimmers environment-conscious consumers will be a market booster.

The research report covers Porter's Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis, and Value Chain analysis.

Market Segmentation

This section of the Hedge Trimmer market report provides detailed data on the segments at country and regional level.

By Type

Corded Hedge Trimmer

Cordless Hedge Trimmer

By Size

Small

Medium

Large

By Blade Length

Up to 46 cm

47-56 cm

Above 57 cm

By End-Use Sector

Commercial

Residential

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the hedge trimmer market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

