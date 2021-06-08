Global Automotive Fan Clutch Market Report, Latest Trends, Industry Opportunity & Forecast to 2027

The global Automotive Fan Clutch Market research report, published by Value Market Research, is designed to offer various market framework such as market size, portion, trends, growth path, value and factors that impact the current market dynamics over the forecast period 2020-2027. Most importantly, this report also provides the latest significant strategies adopted by major players along with their market share.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the automotive fan clutch market include GMB North America, Inc., Nissens, AISIN, DIESEL TECHNIC SE, ATQ Germany, Standard Motor Products, Inc., Kendrion (Markdorf) GmbH, DaviesCraig, WuLong and others.. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The market is mainly driven by rising sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles. In addition, the rising demand of noiseless and high durable automotive fan clutched is expected to fuel the growth of the market. Further, the increasing demand of fan clutches from aftermarket sales is foreseen to push the market over the forecast period. Globally, the rising trend of owning a private vehicle is projected to boost the market. These clutches are also utilized in off-road vehicles; cooling of the engine in off-road vehicles is required. Thereby, growth in off-road vehicle sales is expected to propel the growth of the market. The global automotive fan clutch market highly relies on the growth of the automotive industry in the forecast period; this might affect the growth rate of the market. The adoption of automotive electric fans over automotive fan clutches could hinder the growth of the global automotive fan clutch market.

The research report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis, and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level. Additionally, these tools also give an inclusive assessment of each segment in the global market of automotive fan clutch . The growth and trends of automotive fan clutch industry provide a holistic approach to this study.

Market Segmentation

This section of the Automotive Fan Clutch market report provides detailed data on the segments at country and regional level, thereby assisting the strategist in identifying the target demographics for the respective product or services with the upcoming opportunities.

By Type

Thermal Fan Clutches

Non – Thermal Fan Clutches

Electronic Controlled Fan Clutches

Severe Duty Fan Clutches

Others

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the automotive fan clutch market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

