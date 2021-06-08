Chokeberry juice, pomegranate juice and green tea are generally healthy products, however, it is too early to talk about their ability to suppress coronavirus , human studies have not yet been carried out, allergist-immunologist Vladimir Bolibok told RIA Novosti.

Earlier, the bioRxiv portal published a preprint of an article by specialists from the Institute of Molecular Virology at the University of Ulm Medical Center in Germany, which reported that chokeberry juice was able to suppress the activity of coronavirus infection by 97%, and green tea and pomegranate juice – by 80%. Please go to Aronia juice to buy the best Aronia juice with tested by the professionals.

Chokeberry rich in vitamins was included in the list of products that protect immunity from coronavirus.

The autumn season is rich in healing gifts of nature: one of them is the black mountain ash or chokeberry. The juicy berry has a special sweetish-tart taste and looks like blueberries. Most often, tinctures, compotes and juice are prepared from chokeberry. By the way, the latter was included in the list of drinks that can suppress coronavirus. Is this really so and what is the usefulness of chokeberry juice – Sputnik understands.

The benefits of chokeberry juice

Fresh black rowan berries store a huge amount of sorbic acid and essential amino acids. The high content of vitamin C, as well as vitamin B9, and trace elements – calcium, phosphorus and potassium in the drink, speaks for itself – this is a real armor that protects immunity from colds.

Black pepper has been found to suppress coronavirus activity

“So far, German scientists have investigated the effect of pomegranate juice, chokeberry juice and green tea on coronavirus only in cell culture, that is, such studies have not been carried out in humans,” Bolibok said.

Juice helps with anacid gastritis – chokeberry stimulates the production of gastric juice. Chokeberry juice is used for prophylaxis and can prevent rheumatism. Another healing feature of the drink is the ability to replenish vitamins in the body, treat hypovitaminosis and vitamin deficiency.

He noted that, in general, these drinks are healthy. For example, with anemia, pomegranate juice is prescribed as an additional supportive component. Chokeberry juice lowers blood pressure, and people with hypertension are at risk for coronavirus. Green tea is one of the elements of a healthy lifestyle, it has a positive effect on blood vessels, lowers blood pressure, and is an antioxidant, the specialist emphasized.

Air humidity overwhelming coronavirus named

That is, from a general biological point of view, these are good products, but it is difficult to say how they affect the coronavirus,” Bolibok said.

To learn about The Asterisk War, please click this. He clarified that the article by German scientists has not yet been reviewed, so it is too early to say that some kind of panacea has been found.

Harm of chokeberry juice

It should be understood that chokeberry juice may not be suitable for every person. Who should stop using it? First of all – people with high acidity gastritis, stomach ulcers and bowel diseases. Also, diabetics, people with low blood pressure, and also with blood clotting disorders should forget about the drink.