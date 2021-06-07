Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market In-Depth Analysis Report 2021|Agfa, Fujifilm, Siemens Healthcare

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) report comprises an in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end-user and their contribution to the overall market size.

The competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Research Report: , GE Healthcare, Agfa, Fujifilm, Siemens Healthcare, FSN Medical Technologies, INFINITT North America, Merge Healthcare(IBM), Carestream Health, Philips Healthcare

Global Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Segmentation by Product: Cloud-based

On-premises by Application

this report covers the following segments

MINI PACS

Department Level PACS

Full Coverage Level PACS

The Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories: product type, application, end-user, and region. Every segment is evaluated based on CAGR, share, and growth potential. The report highlights the prospective region in the regional analysis, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) market?

TOC

1 Market Overview of Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS)

1.1 Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Overview

1.1.1 Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Product Scope

1.1.2 Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Cloud-based

2.5 On-premises 3 Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 MINI PACS

3.5 Department Level PACS

3.6 Full Coverage Level PACS 4 Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 GE Healthcare

5.1.1 GE Healthcare Profile

5.1.2 GE Healthcare Main Business

5.1.3 GE Healthcare Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 GE Healthcare Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 GE Healthcare Recent Developments

5.2 Agfa

5.2.1 Agfa Profile

5.2.2 Agfa Main Business

5.2.3 Agfa Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Agfa Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Agfa Recent Developments

5.3 Fujifilm

5.3.1 Fujifilm Profile

5.3.2 Fujifilm Main Business

5.3.3 Fujifilm Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Fujifilm Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Developments

5.4 Siemens Healthcare

5.4.1 Siemens Healthcare Profile

5.4.2 Siemens Healthcare Main Business

5.4.3 Siemens Healthcare Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Siemens Healthcare Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Developments

5.5 FSN Medical Technologies

5.5.1 FSN Medical Technologies Profile

5.5.2 FSN Medical Technologies Main Business

5.5.3 FSN Medical Technologies Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 FSN Medical Technologies Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 FSN Medical Technologies Recent Developments

5.6 INFINITT North America

5.6.1 INFINITT North America Profile

5.6.2 INFINITT North America Main Business

5.6.3 INFINITT North America Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 INFINITT North America Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 INFINITT North America Recent Developments

5.7 Merge Healthcare(IBM)

5.7.1 Merge Healthcare(IBM) Profile

5.7.2 Merge Healthcare(IBM) Main Business

5.7.3 Merge Healthcare(IBM) Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Merge Healthcare(IBM) Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Merge Healthcare(IBM) Recent Developments

5.8 Carestream Health

5.8.1 Carestream Health Profile

5.8.2 Carestream Health Main Business

5.8.3 Carestream Health Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Carestream Health Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Carestream Health Recent Developments

5.9 Philips Healthcare

5.9.1 Philips Healthcare Profile

5.9.2 Philips Healthcare Main Business

5.9.3 Philips Healthcare Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Philips Healthcare Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Dynamics

11.1 Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Industry Trends

11.2 Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Drivers

11.3 Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Challenges

11.4 Medical Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

