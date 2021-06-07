Omega 3 Market Opportunity Assessment 2021-2026 || Cargill, Incorporated ,FMC Corporation ,Royal DSM ,Croda Inc.

Omega-3 refers to the class of essential fatty acids found in fish oils. The ingredients in Omega-3 have diverse applications in the health or medical benefits, including the prevention and treatment of various chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer. Moreover, According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the use of omega-3 fatty acids in food or dietary supplements can reduce the risk of coronary heart disease and hypertension. Increasing demand for dietary supplements enhancing the growth of the omega-3 market as there has been a rise in demand for pharma-grade omega 3 in the last few years. Moreover, technological advancement in the medical science and food industry expected to drive the demand for the omega 3 market over the forecasted period.

The Omega 3 Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Cargill, Incorporated (United States),FMC Corporation (United States),Royal DSM (Netherland),Croda Inc. (United Kingdom),Omega Protein Corporation (United States),Pharma Marine USA LLC (United States),Denemoga (Norway),Arista Industries Inc. (United States),Gc Rieber (Norway),Polaris (France),,

Market Trends:

Rising Applications in the Pharmaceuticals & Functional Foods

Technological Advancement in the Manufacturing Techniques of Omega-3

Market Drivers:

Increasing Consumer Awareness Regarding Health Benefits of Omega-3

Growing Focus on Preventive Healthcare Measures

Challenges:

Low Production of Fish Oil Owing to Sustainability Issues of Fisheries

Opportunities:

Increasing Usage in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API)

Rising Demand from the Developing Economies

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (ALA (Alpha-Linolenic Acid), DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid), EPA (Eicosapentaenoic Acid)), Application (Dietary Supplement, Pharmaceutical, Infant Formula, Food & Beverage, Pet Food, Fish Feed), (), Source (Marine (Fish Oil & Krill Oil, Algal Oil), Nuts and Seeds (Walnut, Pumpkin Seeds, Others (Hazelnuts, Chia Seeds, Tahini)), Vegetable Oils (Soybean Oil, Canola Oil Others (Olive Oil, Flaxseed Oil)), Soya and Soya Products (Soya Milk, Bean Curd))

Advance Market Analytics released a new market study covering the current COVID-19 impact on the Omega 3 Market with detailed insights on latest scenario, economic slowdown on overall industry. This report will help you to identify which types of companies could potentially benefit from the impact of COVID-19, as well as those business segments that are set to lose out.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

