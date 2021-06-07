Functional Beverages Market Insights, Trend, Current Industry Figures, Forecast-(2021-2027) | The Coca-Cola, Dannon Company, PepsiCo

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Functional Beverages Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Functional Beverages data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Functional Beverages Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Functional Beverages Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Functional Beverages market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Functional Beverages market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

The Coca-Cola, Dannon Company, PepsiCo, Hain Celestial Group, Fuze Beverage, Kraft Foods Group, General Mills, Campbell Soup Company, Ocean Spray, Red Bull Market Segment by Product Type:

Probiotic Drinks

Energy Drinks

Fruit & Vegetable Juices

Herbal & Fruit Tea Market Segment by Application: Supermarket

Department Stores

Grocery

Online Retailers

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Functional Beverages market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Functional Beverages market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Functional Beverages market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Functional Beverages market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Functional Beverages market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Functional Beverages Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Probiotic Drinks

1.2.3 Energy Drinks

1.2.4 Fruit & Vegetable Juices

1.2.5 Herbal & Fruit Tea

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Functional Beverages Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Supermarket

1.3.3 Department Stores

1.3.4 Grocery

1.3.5 Online Retailers

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Functional Beverages Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Functional Beverages Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Functional Beverages Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Functional Beverages Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Functional Beverages Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Functional Beverages Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Functional Beverages Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Functional Beverages Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Functional Beverages Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Functional Beverages Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Functional Beverages Industry Trends

2.5.1 Functional Beverages Market Trends

2.5.2 Functional Beverages Market Drivers

2.5.3 Functional Beverages Market Challenges

2.5.4 Functional Beverages Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Functional Beverages Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Functional Beverages Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Functional Beverages Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Functional Beverages Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Functional Beverages by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Functional Beverages Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Functional Beverages Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Functional Beverages Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Functional Beverages Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Functional Beverages as of 2020)

3.4 Global Functional Beverages Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Functional Beverages Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Functional Beverages Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Functional Beverages Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Functional Beverages Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Functional Beverages Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Functional Beverages Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Functional Beverages Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Functional Beverages Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Functional Beverages Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Functional Beverages Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Functional Beverages Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Functional Beverages Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Functional Beverages Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Functional Beverages Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Functional Beverages Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Functional Beverages Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Functional Beverages Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Functional Beverages Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Functional Beverages Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Functional Beverages Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Functional Beverages Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Functional Beverages Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Functional Beverages Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Functional Beverages Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Functional Beverages Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Functional Beverages Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Functional Beverages Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Functional Beverages Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Functional Beverages Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Functional Beverages Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Functional Beverages Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Functional Beverages Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Functional Beverages Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Functional Beverages Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Functional Beverages Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Functional Beverages Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Functional Beverages Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Functional Beverages Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Functional Beverages Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Functional Beverages Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Functional Beverages Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Functional Beverages Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Functional Beverages Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Functional Beverages Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Functional Beverages Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Functional Beverages Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Functional Beverages Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Functional Beverages Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Functional Beverages Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Functional Beverages Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Functional Beverages Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Functional Beverages Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Functional Beverages Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Functional Beverages Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Functional Beverages Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Functional Beverages Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Functional Beverages Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Functional Beverages Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Functional Beverages Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Functional Beverages Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Functional Beverages Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Functional Beverages Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Functional Beverages Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Functional Beverages Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Functional Beverages Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Functional Beverages Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Functional Beverages Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Functional Beverages Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Functional Beverages Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Beverages Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Beverages Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Beverages Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Beverages Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Beverages Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Beverages Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Functional Beverages Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Beverages Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Beverages Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Functional Beverages Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Beverages Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Beverages Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles

11.1 The Coca-Cola

11.1.1 The Coca-Cola Corporation Information

11.1.2 The Coca-Cola Overview

11.1.3 The Coca-Cola Functional Beverages Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 The Coca-Cola Functional Beverages Products and Services

11.1.5 The Coca-Cola Functional Beverages SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 The Coca-Cola Recent Developments

11.2 Dannon Company

11.2.1 Dannon Company Corporation Information

11.2.2 Dannon Company Overview

11.2.3 Dannon Company Functional Beverages Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Dannon Company Functional Beverages Products and Services

11.2.5 Dannon Company Functional Beverages SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Dannon Company Recent Developments

11.3 PepsiCo

11.3.1 PepsiCo Corporation Information

11.3.2 PepsiCo Overview

11.3.3 PepsiCo Functional Beverages Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 PepsiCo Functional Beverages Products and Services

11.3.5 PepsiCo Functional Beverages SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 PepsiCo Recent Developments

11.4 Hain Celestial Group

11.4.1 Hain Celestial Group Corporation Information

11.4.2 Hain Celestial Group Overview

11.4.3 Hain Celestial Group Functional Beverages Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Hain Celestial Group Functional Beverages Products and Services

11.4.5 Hain Celestial Group Functional Beverages SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Hain Celestial Group Recent Developments

11.5 Fuze Beverage

11.5.1 Fuze Beverage Corporation Information

11.5.2 Fuze Beverage Overview

11.5.3 Fuze Beverage Functional Beverages Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Fuze Beverage Functional Beverages Products and Services

11.5.5 Fuze Beverage Functional Beverages SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Fuze Beverage Recent Developments

11.6 Kraft Foods Group

11.6.1 Kraft Foods Group Corporation Information

11.6.2 Kraft Foods Group Overview

11.6.3 Kraft Foods Group Functional Beverages Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Kraft Foods Group Functional Beverages Products and Services

11.6.5 Kraft Foods Group Functional Beverages SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Kraft Foods Group Recent Developments

11.7 General Mills

11.7.1 General Mills Corporation Information

11.7.2 General Mills Overview

11.7.3 General Mills Functional Beverages Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 General Mills Functional Beverages Products and Services

11.7.5 General Mills Functional Beverages SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 General Mills Recent Developments

11.8 Campbell Soup Company

11.8.1 Campbell Soup Company Corporation Information

11.8.2 Campbell Soup Company Overview

11.8.3 Campbell Soup Company Functional Beverages Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Campbell Soup Company Functional Beverages Products and Services

11.8.5 Campbell Soup Company Functional Beverages SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Campbell Soup Company Recent Developments

11.9 Ocean Spray

11.9.1 Ocean Spray Corporation Information

11.9.2 Ocean Spray Overview

11.9.3 Ocean Spray Functional Beverages Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Ocean Spray Functional Beverages Products and Services

11.9.5 Ocean Spray Functional Beverages SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Ocean Spray Recent Developments

11.10 Red Bull

11.10.1 Red Bull Corporation Information

11.10.2 Red Bull Overview

11.10.3 Red Bull Functional Beverages Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Red Bull Functional Beverages Products and Services

11.10.5 Red Bull Functional Beverages SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Red Bull Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Functional Beverages Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Functional Beverages Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Functional Beverages Production Mode & Process

12.4 Functional Beverages Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Functional Beverages Sales Channels

12.4.2 Functional Beverages Distributors

12.5 Functional Beverages Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

