Rear-view Mirror Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2026 | Gentex, Magna, Ficosa

Gentex Corporation (United States),Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec (Jersey),Magna International, Inc. (Canada),Ficosa International SA (Spain),Continental AG (Germany),Murakami Corporation (Japan),Ichikoh Industries, Ltd. (Japan),Mitsuba Corporation (Japan),Tokai Rika Co., Ltd. (Japan),Mobvoi, Inc. (China)

Definition:

A rear-view mirror is a type of convex mirror specially designed to allow the driver to see towards the back through the vehicles rear windshield (rear window). It is mostly used in automobiles and other vehicles. In cars, the rear-view mirror is usually fixed to the top of the windshield on a double-swivel mount allowing it to be adjusted to outfit the viewing angle and height of the driver. The rear-view mirror is augmented by one or more side-view mirrors, which assist as the only rear-view mirrors on bicycles and motorcycles.

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Rear-view Mirror Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Influencing Market Trend

The Trend of Integrating Additional Features in Automotive Mirrors

Market Drivers

Increasing Awareness about Vehicle and Passenger Safety

Rising Demand for Premium Segment Vehicles

Opportunities

Integration of Infotainment and Navigation Applications

The Global Rear-view Mirror Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Exterior Rear-view Mirror, Interior Rear-view Mirror), Product (Conventional Rear-view Mirror, Smart Rear-view Mirror), Features (Auto Dimming, Blind Spot Detection, Power Control, Automatic Foldable, Heated, Turn Signal Indicator, Others), Vehicle (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Trucks, Buses), Mounting Location (Body Mounted, Door Mounted)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Rear-view Mirror Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

