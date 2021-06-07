Dairy Fermentation Starter Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by Danisco, Lallemand, Dalton

Latest released the research study on Global Dairy Fermentation Starter Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Dairy Fermentation StarterMarket research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Dairy Fermentation Starter

The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Chr. Hansen A/S (Denmark),Danisco A/S (Denmark),Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherland),Lallemand (Canada),Sacco System (Denmark),Dalton (Italy),BDF Natural Ingredients, S.L. (Spain),Lb Bulgaricum (Bulgaria),Probio-Plus (Canada)

Definition:

Dairy starter cultures are defied as the microorganisms that are purposely added to milk to initiate as well as carry out desired fermentation under controlled conditions. The major functions of fermented milk starter cultures are to extend shelf life as well as improve safety owing to the bio preservative function of metabolites produced. In addition, it also improves the sensory, rheological, as well as nutritional properties of fermented milk.

Influencing Market Trend

Increasing Production and Consumption of Dairy Products across the World

Market Drivers

A rise in dairy industry demand contributes to the continual growth of dairy fermentation starter market. For instance, according to an article published by UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), in 2018, India produced more than 186 million tonnes of milk, which was more than 22% of that year’s global total milk production of 843 million tonnes. Hence, it will affect the growth of the market in the future.

Opportunities

Growing Demand from Emerging Market such as China, India, Brazil, among others

The Global Dairy Fermentation Starter Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Mesophilic, Thermophilic, Probiotics), Application (Yoghurt, Cheese, Cream, Buttermilk, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

