MAG Welding Torches Market Analysis, Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2027| ABICOR BINZEL, ESAB Group, Lincoln Electric

Key Players Mentioned in the Global MAG Welding Torches Market Research Report: ABICOR BINZEL, ESAB Group, Lincoln Electric, Panasonic Welding Systems, Fronius International, Kemppi, Tokin Corporation, Huarui Welding & Cutting Machinery, North Welding Tools Company, DINSE, SUMIG, CLOOS, Migatronic, SKS Welding Systems, Parker Torchology, EWM, Lorch

Global MAG Welding Torches Market by Type: Air Cooled, Water Cooled

Global MAG Welding Torches Market by Application: General Industry, Construction, Automotive, Energy Industry, Others

For a better understanding of the market, analysts have segmented the global MAG Welding Torches market based on application, type, and regions. Each segment provides a clear picture of the aspects that are likely to drive it and the ones expected to restrain it. The segment-wise explanation allows the reader to get access to particular updates about the global MAG Welding Torches market. Evolving environmental concerns, changing political scenarios, and differing approaches by the government towards regulatory reforms have also been mentioned in the MAG Welding Torches research report.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 MAG Welding Torches Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global MAG Welding Torches Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Air Cooled

1.2.3 Water Cooled

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global MAG Welding Torches Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 General Industry

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Energy Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global MAG Welding Torches Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global MAG Welding Torches Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global MAG Welding Torches Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global MAG Welding Torches, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 MAG Welding Torches Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global MAG Welding Torches Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global MAG Welding Torches Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 MAG Welding Torches Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global MAG Welding Torches Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global MAG Welding Torches Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global MAG Welding Torches Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top MAG Welding Torches Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global MAG Welding Torches Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global MAG Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top MAG Welding Torches Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key MAG Welding Torches Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global MAG Welding Torches Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global MAG Welding Torches Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global MAG Welding Torches Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by MAG Welding Torches Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global MAG Welding Torches Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global MAG Welding Torches Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global MAG Welding Torches Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 MAG Welding Torches Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers MAG Welding Torches Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into MAG Welding Torches Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global MAG Welding Torches Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global MAG Welding Torches Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global MAG Welding Torches Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 MAG Welding Torches Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global MAG Welding Torches Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global MAG Welding Torches Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global MAG Welding Torches Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 MAG Welding Torches Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global MAG Welding Torches Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global MAG Welding Torches Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global MAG Welding Torches Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 MAG Welding Torches Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 MAG Welding Torches Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global MAG Welding Torches Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global MAG Welding Torches Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global MAG Welding Torches Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States MAG Welding Torches Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States MAG Welding Torches Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States MAG Welding Torches Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States MAG Welding Torches Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States MAG Welding Torches Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top MAG Welding Torches Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top MAG Welding Torches Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States MAG Welding Torches Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States MAG Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States MAG Welding Torches Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States MAG Welding Torches Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States MAG Welding Torches Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States MAG Welding Torches Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States MAG Welding Torches Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States MAG Welding Torches Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States MAG Welding Torches Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States MAG Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States MAG Welding Torches Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States MAG Welding Torches Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States MAG Welding Torches Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States MAG Welding Torches Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States MAG Welding Torches Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States MAG Welding Torches Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America MAG Welding Torches Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America MAG Welding Torches Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America MAG Welding Torches Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America MAG Welding Torches Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific MAG Welding Torches Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific MAG Welding Torches Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific MAG Welding Torches Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific MAG Welding Torches Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe MAG Welding Torches Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe MAG Welding Torches Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe MAG Welding Torches Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe MAG Welding Torches Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America MAG Welding Torches Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America MAG Welding Torches Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America MAG Welding Torches Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America MAG Welding Torches Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa MAG Welding Torches Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa MAG Welding Torches Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa MAG Welding Torches Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa MAG Welding Torches Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 ABICOR BINZEL

12.1.1 ABICOR BINZEL Corporation Information

12.1.2 ABICOR BINZEL Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 ABICOR BINZEL MAG Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ABICOR BINZEL MAG Welding Torches Products Offered

12.1.5 ABICOR BINZEL Recent Development

12.2 ESAB Group

12.2.1 ESAB Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 ESAB Group Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 ESAB Group MAG Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 ESAB Group MAG Welding Torches Products Offered

12.2.5 ESAB Group Recent Development

12.3 Lincoln Electric

12.3.1 Lincoln Electric Corporation Information

12.3.2 Lincoln Electric Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Lincoln Electric MAG Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Lincoln Electric MAG Welding Torches Products Offered

12.3.5 Lincoln Electric Recent Development

12.4 Panasonic Welding Systems

12.4.1 Panasonic Welding Systems Corporation Information

12.4.2 Panasonic Welding Systems Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Panasonic Welding Systems MAG Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Panasonic Welding Systems MAG Welding Torches Products Offered

12.4.5 Panasonic Welding Systems Recent Development

12.5 Fronius International

12.5.1 Fronius International Corporation Information

12.5.2 Fronius International Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Fronius International MAG Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Fronius International MAG Welding Torches Products Offered

12.5.5 Fronius International Recent Development

12.6 Kemppi

12.6.1 Kemppi Corporation Information

12.6.2 Kemppi Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Kemppi MAG Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Kemppi MAG Welding Torches Products Offered

12.6.5 Kemppi Recent Development

12.7 Tokin Corporation

12.7.1 Tokin Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Tokin Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Tokin Corporation MAG Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Tokin Corporation MAG Welding Torches Products Offered

12.7.5 Tokin Corporation Recent Development

12.8 Huarui Welding & Cutting Machinery

12.8.1 Huarui Welding & Cutting Machinery Corporation Information

12.8.2 Huarui Welding & Cutting Machinery Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Huarui Welding & Cutting Machinery MAG Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Huarui Welding & Cutting Machinery MAG Welding Torches Products Offered

12.8.5 Huarui Welding & Cutting Machinery Recent Development

12.9 North Welding Tools Company

12.9.1 North Welding Tools Company Corporation Information

12.9.2 North Welding Tools Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 North Welding Tools Company MAG Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 North Welding Tools Company MAG Welding Torches Products Offered

12.9.5 North Welding Tools Company Recent Development

12.10 DINSE

12.10.1 DINSE Corporation Information

12.10.2 DINSE Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 DINSE MAG Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 DINSE MAG Welding Torches Products Offered

12.10.5 DINSE Recent Development

12.12 CLOOS

12.12.1 CLOOS Corporation Information

12.12.2 CLOOS Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 CLOOS MAG Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 CLOOS Products Offered

12.12.5 CLOOS Recent Development

12.13 Migatronic

12.13.1 Migatronic Corporation Information

12.13.2 Migatronic Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Migatronic MAG Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Migatronic Products Offered

12.13.5 Migatronic Recent Development

12.14 SKS Welding Systems

12.14.1 SKS Welding Systems Corporation Information

12.14.2 SKS Welding Systems Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 SKS Welding Systems MAG Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 SKS Welding Systems Products Offered

12.14.5 SKS Welding Systems Recent Development

12.15 Parker Torchology

12.15.1 Parker Torchology Corporation Information

12.15.2 Parker Torchology Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Parker Torchology MAG Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Parker Torchology Products Offered

12.15.5 Parker Torchology Recent Development

12.16 EWM

12.16.1 EWM Corporation Information

12.16.2 EWM Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 EWM MAG Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 EWM Products Offered

12.16.5 EWM Recent Development

12.17 Lorch

12.17.1 Lorch Corporation Information

12.17.2 Lorch Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Lorch MAG Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Lorch Products Offered

12.17.5 Lorch Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 MAG Welding Torches Industry Trends

13.2 MAG Welding Torches Market Drivers

13.3 MAG Welding Torches Market Challenges

13.4 MAG Welding Torches Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 MAG Welding Torches Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

