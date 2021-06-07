Decorative Laminates Market Size, Key Players Analysis And Forecast To 2027 | Value Market Research

Decorative Laminates Market report published by Value Market Research, which studies the future outlook of the market. It includes the size, share, growth, trends, key players, segments and regional analysis in detail during the study year 2020-2027.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the decorative laminates market include Fletcher Building, OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Greenlam Industries, Merinolaminates., Wilsonart LLC., Archidply, FunderMax, Stylam Industries Limited, Heritage Laminate Surfaces., Timber Products Company, Tarkett.. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Decorative laminates are gaining robust popularity due to their superior lucrative properties and multifariousness in designs. Decorative laminates have taken the home decor industry by storm. Availability of wide variety, easy customization, durability, easy installation, pocket-friendly cost, and easy maintenance are factors responsible for its wide adoption in residential and non–residential applications. Apart from offering aesthetic appeal, decorative laminates also provide properties such as antibacterial, anti-fungi, fire-resist, scratch-resistant, heat-resistant, moisture-resistant, impact-resistant, abrasion-resistant, and flame-retardant. This makes it more attractive for home decor. The rising renovation of old buildings, growing construction activities, and thriving home décor industry drive the market growth. However, raw materials price volatility is limiting the market growth.

The research report covers Porter's Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis, and Value Chain analysis.

Market Segmentation

This section of the Decorative Laminates market report provides detailed data on the segments at country and regional level, thereby assisting the strategist in identifying the target demographics for the respective product or services with the upcoming opportunities.

By Type

Low Pressure Laminates

High Pressure Laminates

Other

By Application

Furniture and Cabinets

Flooring

Wall Panel

Other

By End User

Residential

Non -residential

Transportation

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the decorative laminates market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

