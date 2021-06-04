Increasing Demand of Packaging Coatings Market by 2027 | Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema Group, Axalta Coating Systems LLC

Packaging Coatings Market research Report published by Value Market Research mainly focuses on the Covid-19 pandemic impact on market & its future Forecast. Research study has extensively worked on market size, share, growth, trends, Manufacturers, segments and regional survey in detail for the forecast year 2020-2027.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the Packaging Coatings include Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema Group, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, BASF SE, Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc., PPG Industries Inc. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Segmentation

The broad Packaging Coatings has been sub-grouped into the Substrate, Resin, Formulation, Application and region. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Substrate

Plastic

Metal

Paper

Glass

Others

By Resin

Epoxy

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Polyester

Others

By Formulation

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Radiation-Cured

Powder-Based

By Application

Beverages

Food Products

Caps and Closures

Monobloc and Tubes

Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for Packaging Coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

Table of Content

Preface Executive Summary Packaging Coatings – Industry Analysis Value Chain Analysis Global Packaging Coatings Analysis By Substrate Global Packaging Coatings Analysis By Resin Global Packaging Coatings Analysis By Formulation Global Packaging Coatings Analysis By Application Global Packaging Coatings Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Packaging Coatings Companies Company Profiles Of Packaging Coatings Industry

