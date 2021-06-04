LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2027 |Blue J Legal, Casetext Inc., Catalyst Repository Systems

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. LegalTech Artificial Intelligence data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Blue J Legal, Casetext Inc., Catalyst Repository Systems, eBREVIA, Everlaw, FiscalNote, Judicata, Justia, Knomos Knowledge Management Inc., Lawgeex, Legal Robot Inc., LEVERTON, LexMachina, Loom Analytics, Luminance Technologies Ltd., Ravel Law Market Segment by Product Type:

Lawyers

Clients Market Segment by Application:

Document Management System

Practice and Case Management

Contract Management

IP-Management

Legal Research

Legal Analytics

Cyber Security

Predictive Technology

Compliance Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3186139/global-legaltech-artificial-intelligence-market Do You Have Any Question Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3186139/global-legaltech-artificial-intelligence-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of LegalTech Artificial Intelligence

1.1 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Overview

1.1.1 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Product Scope

1.1.2 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size (2016-2027) 2 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Lawyers

2.5 Clients 3 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Document Management System

3.5 Practice and Case Management

3.6 Contract Management

3.7 IP-Management

3.8 Legal Research

3.9 Legal Analytics

3.10 Cyber Security

3.11 Predictive Technology

3.12 Compliance 4 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in LegalTech Artificial Intelligence as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market

4.4 Global Top Players LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Blue J Legal

5.1.1 Blue J Legal Profile

5.1.2 Blue J Legal Main Business

5.1.3 Blue J Legal LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Blue J Legal LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Blue J Legal Recent Developments

5.2 Casetext Inc.

5.2.1 Casetext Inc. Profile

5.2.2 Casetext Inc. Main Business

5.2.3 Casetext Inc. LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Casetext Inc. LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Casetext Inc. Recent Developments

5.3 Catalyst Repository Systems

5.5.1 Catalyst Repository Systems Profile

5.3.2 Catalyst Repository Systems Main Business

5.3.3 Catalyst Repository Systems LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Catalyst Repository Systems LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 eBREVIA Recent Developments

5.4 eBREVIA

5.4.1 eBREVIA Profile

5.4.2 eBREVIA Main Business

5.4.3 eBREVIA LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 eBREVIA LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 eBREVIA Recent Developments

5.5 Everlaw

5.5.1 Everlaw Profile

5.5.2 Everlaw Main Business

5.5.3 Everlaw LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Everlaw LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Everlaw Recent Developments

5.6 FiscalNote

5.6.1 FiscalNote Profile

5.6.2 FiscalNote Main Business

5.6.3 FiscalNote LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 FiscalNote LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 FiscalNote Recent Developments

5.7 Judicata

5.7.1 Judicata Profile

5.7.2 Judicata Main Business

5.7.3 Judicata LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Judicata LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Judicata Recent Developments

5.8 Justia

5.8.1 Justia Profile

5.8.2 Justia Main Business

5.8.3 Justia LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Justia LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Justia Recent Developments

5.9 Knomos Knowledge Management Inc.

5.9.1 Knomos Knowledge Management Inc. Profile

5.9.2 Knomos Knowledge Management Inc. Main Business

5.9.3 Knomos Knowledge Management Inc. LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Knomos Knowledge Management Inc. LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Knomos Knowledge Management Inc. Recent Developments

5.10 Lawgeex

5.10.1 Lawgeex Profile

5.10.2 Lawgeex Main Business

5.10.3 Lawgeex LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Lawgeex LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Lawgeex Recent Developments

5.11 Legal Robot Inc.

5.11.1 Legal Robot Inc. Profile

5.11.2 Legal Robot Inc. Main Business

5.11.3 Legal Robot Inc. LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Legal Robot Inc. LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Legal Robot Inc. Recent Developments

5.12 LEVERTON

5.12.1 LEVERTON Profile

5.12.2 LEVERTON Main Business

5.12.3 LEVERTON LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 LEVERTON LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 LEVERTON Recent Developments

5.13 LexMachina

5.13.1 LexMachina Profile

5.13.2 LexMachina Main Business

5.13.3 LexMachina LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 LexMachina LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 LexMachina Recent Developments

5.14 Loom Analytics

5.14.1 Loom Analytics Profile

5.14.2 Loom Analytics Main Business

5.14.3 Loom Analytics LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Loom Analytics LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Loom Analytics Recent Developments

5.15 Luminance Technologies Ltd.

5.15.1 Luminance Technologies Ltd. Profile

5.15.2 Luminance Technologies Ltd. Main Business

5.15.3 Luminance Technologies Ltd. LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Luminance Technologies Ltd. LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Luminance Technologies Ltd. Recent Developments

5.16 Ravel Law

5.16.1 Ravel Law Profile

5.16.2 Ravel Law Main Business

5.16.3 Ravel Law LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Ravel Law LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Ravel Law Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Dynamics

11.1 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Industry Trends

11.2 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Drivers

11.3 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Challenges

11.4 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.