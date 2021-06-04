Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size, Types, Applications, Key Players, Regional Demand, Trends and Forecast To 2027|Abbott, Abbvie Inc., Actavis

QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Los Angeles, United State, –– The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The report comprises an in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end-user and their contribution to the overall market size.

>>Download PDF Sample Copy of Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Report:

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3078252/global-pharma-and-biotech-clinical-stage-partnering-terms-and-agreements-directory-market

Competitive Landscape Analysis

The competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Major Key Manufacturers of Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market are: Abbott, Abbvie Inc., Actavis, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BMS, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, J&J, Kyowa Hakko

Market Segmentation:

The report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end-user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Global Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market by Type Segments:

, Online Contract, Paper Contract Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory

Global Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market by Application Segments:

Medical, Biotechnology Based on

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Key Questions Answered:

What will be the size and CAGR of the global Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory market in 2027?

Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory market?

Which application could show the best growth in the global Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory market?

What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in the future?

Which players will lead the global Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory market in the coming years?

Which region will gain the largest share of the global Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory market?

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the value chain, production, consumption, sales, and opportunities in the global Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory market. Market players can also use it to get useful recommendations and suggestions from market experts and knowledgeable industry analysts.

>>Get Customized Report in your Inbox within 24 hours:-

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3078252/global-pharma-and-biotech-clinical-stage-partnering-terms-and-agreements-directory-market

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Online Contract

1.2.3 Paper Contract

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Medical

1.3.3 Biotechnology 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Trends

2.3.2 Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Drivers

2.3.3 Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Challenges

2.3.4 Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Revenue

3.4 Global Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Revenue in 2020

3.5 Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Abbott

11.1.1 Abbott Company Details

11.1.2 Abbott Business Overview

11.1.3 Abbott Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Introduction

11.1.4 Abbott Revenue in Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Abbott Recent Development

11.2 Abbvie Inc.

11.2.1 Abbvie Inc. Company Details

11.2.2 Abbvie Inc. Business Overview

11.2.3 Abbvie Inc. Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Introduction

11.2.4 Abbvie Inc. Revenue in Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Abbvie Inc. Recent Development

11.3 Actavis

11.3.1 Actavis Company Details

11.3.2 Actavis Business Overview

11.3.3 Actavis Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Introduction

11.3.4 Actavis Revenue in Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Actavis Recent Development

11.4 Amgen

11.4.1 Amgen Company Details

11.4.2 Amgen Business Overview

11.4.3 Amgen Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Introduction

11.4.4 Amgen Revenue in Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Amgen Recent Development

11.5 Astellas

11.5.1 Astellas Company Details

11.5.2 Astellas Business Overview

11.5.3 Astellas Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Introduction

11.5.4 Astellas Revenue in Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Astellas Recent Development

11.6 AstraZeneca

11.6.1 AstraZeneca Company Details

11.6.2 AstraZeneca Business Overview

11.6.3 AstraZeneca Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Introduction

11.6.4 AstraZeneca Revenue in Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 AstraZeneca Recent Development

11.7 Baxter

11.7.1 Baxter Company Details

11.7.2 Baxter Business Overview

11.7.3 Baxter Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Introduction

11.7.4 Baxter Revenue in Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Baxter Recent Development

11.8 Bayer

11.8.1 Bayer Company Details

11.8.2 Bayer Business Overview

11.8.3 Bayer Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Introduction

11.8.4 Bayer Revenue in Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Bayer Recent Development

11.9 Biogen Idec

11.9.1 Biogen Idec Company Details

11.9.2 Biogen Idec Business Overview

11.9.3 Biogen Idec Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Introduction

11.9.4 Biogen Idec Revenue in Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Biogen Idec Recent Development

11.10 BMS

11.10.1 BMS Company Details

11.10.2 BMS Business Overview

11.10.3 BMS Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Introduction

11.10.4 BMS Revenue in Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 BMS Recent Development

11.11 Bristol-Myers Squibb

11.11.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Details

11.11.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Business Overview

11.11.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Introduction

11.11.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Revenue in Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Recent Development

11.12 Eisai

11.12.1 Eisai Company Details

11.12.2 Eisai Business Overview

11.12.3 Eisai Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Introduction

11.12.4 Eisai Revenue in Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Eisai Recent Development

11.13 Eli Lilly

11.13.1 Eli Lilly Company Details

11.13.2 Eli Lilly Business Overview

11.13.3 Eli Lilly Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Introduction

11.13.4 Eli Lilly Revenue in Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Eli Lilly Recent Development

11.14 Gilead

11.14.1 Gilead Company Details

11.14.2 Gilead Business Overview

11.14.3 Gilead Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Introduction

11.14.4 Gilead Revenue in Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Gilead Recent Development

11.15 GSK

11.15.1 GSK Company Details

11.15.2 GSK Business Overview

11.15.3 GSK Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Introduction

11.15.4 GSK Revenue in Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 GSK Recent Development

11.16 J&J

11.16.1 J&J Company Details

11.16.2 J&J Business Overview

11.16.3 J&J Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Introduction

11.16.4 J&J Revenue in Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 J&J Recent Development

11.17 Kyowa Hakko

11.17.1 Kyowa Hakko Company Details

11.17.2 Kyowa Hakko Business Overview

11.17.3 Kyowa Hakko Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Introduction

11.17.4 Kyowa Hakko Revenue in Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Kyowa Hakko Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

About Us:

QYResearch established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. the company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), experts resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc industries experts who own more than 10 years experiences on marketing or R&D), professional survey team (the team member with more than 3 years market survey experience and more than 2 years depth expert interview experience). Excellent data analysis team (SPSS statistics and PPT graphics process team).