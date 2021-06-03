Current Trends in Agriculture Equipment Industry: Market Estimation 2021-2026 and Company Profiles: Zoomlion, YTO Group, Yanmar, Wuzheng, TAFE, SDF, and more | Affluence

Global Agriculture Equipment Market Report 2021 comes with the exclusive industry analysis of development components, patterns, flows, and sizes. The report also calculates present and past market values to forecast potential market management through the forecast period between 2021-2026. This research study of Agriculture Equipment involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. This includes the study of various parameters affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape (including companies like Zoomlion, YTO Group, Yanmar, Wuzheng, TAFE, SDF, and more), historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in related industry.

The report focuses on global major leading Agriculture Equipment Market players providing information such as company profiles, product specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, SWOT analysis, and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out.

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zoomlion

YTO Group

Yanmar

Wuzheng

TAFE

Shandong Shifeng

SDF

Rostselmash

Mahindra

LOVOL

Kubota

John Deere

Jiangsu Wode Group

JCB

ISEKI

Exel Industries

Dongfeng farm

CNH Industrial

Claas

AGCO

The report provides an accurate analysis of the changing competitive dynamics. It provides a forward-looking perspective on the various factors that drive or restrict the market growth. It provides a five-year forecast evaluated based on Agriculture Equipment market growth projections. Helps in understanding the key product segments and their future, to gain a complete view of the market, and make informed business decisions by performing an in-depth analysis of the market segments.

Following Key Segments Covered in the Global Agriculture Equipment Market Report:

Breakdown by Product Type:

Wheel Drive Tractors

Crawler Tractors

Harvesters

Sprayers

Others

Wheel Drive Tractors is the largest segment with a market share of 58.74% in 2018.

Breakdown by Application:

Plowing

Sowing

Plant Protection & Fertilizing

Harvesting & Threshing

Others

Agriculture Equipment is more used for plowing, with a 35 percent market share in 2018.

Along with Agriculture Equipment Market research analysis, buyer also gets valuable information about global Agriculture Equipment Production and its market share, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Supply, Consumption, Export, import volume, and values for the following Regions:

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Research Objectives of Agriculture Equipment Market:

To study and analyze the global Agriculture Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2020, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of the Agriculture Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Agriculture Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Agriculture Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Agriculture Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

