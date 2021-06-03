Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Size and Recent Advancements by 2027| Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Alibba Group

Los Angeles, United State: The report is a compilation of comprehensive research studies on various aspects of the global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market. With accurate data and highly authentic information, it makes a brilliant attempt to provide a real, transparent picture of current and future situations of the global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service market. Market participants can use this powerful tool when creating effective business plans or making important changes to their strategies. The Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service report discusses about the growth of the global as well as regional markets. It also brings to light high-growth segments of the global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service market and how they will progress in the coming years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Research Report: :, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Alibba Group, Google, IBM, China Telecom, Tecent, Rackspace, Fujitsu, Kingsoft

Global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market by Type: , Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), Compute as a Service (CaaS), Data Center as a Service (DaaS), Desktop as a Service (DaaS),

Global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market by Application: , Game Industry, E-commerce, Financial Industry, Video Industry, Mobile Phone Industry, Internet Media, Government, Industry, Other

For a better understanding of the market, analysts have segmented the global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service market based on application, type, and regions. Each segment provides a clear picture of the aspects that are likely to drive it and the ones expected to restrain it. The segment-wise explanation allows the reader to get access to particular updates about the global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service market. Evolving environmental concerns, changing political scenarios, and differing approaches by the government towards regulatory reforms have also been mentioned in the Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service research report.

TOC

1 Market Overview of Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service

1.1 Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Overview

1.1.1 Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Industry

1.7.1.1 Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)

2.5 Compute as a Service (CaaS)

2.6 Data Center as a Service (DaaS)

2.7 Desktop as a Service (DaaS)

2.8 Application hosting as a service

2.9 Storage as a Service (STaaS) 3 Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Game Industry

3.5 E-commerce

3.6 Financial Industry

3.7 Video Industry

3.8 Mobile Phone Industry

3.9 Internet Media

3.10 Government

3.11 Industry

3.12 Other 4 Global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market

4.4 Global Top Players Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Amazon Web Services

5.1.1 Amazon Web Services Profile

5.1.2 Amazon Web Services Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Amazon Web Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Developments

5.2 Microsoft

5.2.1 Microsoft Profile

5.2.2 Microsoft Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Microsoft Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Microsoft Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Microsoft Recent Developments

5.3 Alibba Group

5.5.1 Alibba Group Profile

5.3.2 Alibba Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Alibba Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Alibba Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Google Recent Developments

5.4 Google

5.4.1 Google Profile

5.4.2 Google Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Google Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Google Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Google Recent Developments

5.5 IBM

5.5.1 IBM Profile

5.5.2 IBM Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 IBM Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 IBM Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.6 China Telecom

5.6.1 China Telecom Profile

5.6.2 China Telecom Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 China Telecom Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 China Telecom Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 China Telecom Recent Developments

5.7 Tecent

5.7.1 Tecent Profile

5.7.2 Tecent Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Tecent Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Tecent Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Tecent Recent Developments

5.8 Rackspace

5.8.1 Rackspace Profile

5.8.2 Rackspace Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Rackspace Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Rackspace Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Rackspace Recent Developments

5.9 Fujitsu

5.9.1 Fujitsu Profile

5.9.2 Fujitsu Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Fujitsu Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Fujitsu Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Fujitsu Recent Developments

5.10 Kingsoft

5.10.1 Kingsoft Profile

5.10.2 Kingsoft Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Kingsoft Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Kingsoft Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Kingsoft Recent Developments 6 North America Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service by Players and by Application

8.1 China Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source 14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

