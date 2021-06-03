Insights on Micro-LED Market: Facts, Figures and Trends 2021-2026 by VueReal, Sony, Samsung Electronics, Plessey Semiconductors, Lumiode, LG Display, and more | Affluence

Global Micro-LED Market Report 2021 comes with the exclusive industry analysis of development components, patterns, flows, and sizes. The report also calculates present and past market values to forecast potential market management through the forecast period between 2021-2026. This research study of Micro-LED involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. This includes the study of various parameters affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape (including companies like VueReal, Sony, Samsung Electronics, Plessey Semiconductors, Lumiode, LG Display, and more), historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in related industry.

The report focuses on global major leading Micro-LED Market players providing information such as company profiles, product specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, SWOT analysis, and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out.

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

VueReal

Sony

Samsung Electronics

Plessey Semiconductors

Lumiode

Lumens

LG Display

Jbd

Innolux Corporation

eLux, Inc.

AU Optronics

Apple

The report provides an accurate analysis of the changing competitive dynamics. It provides a forward-looking perspective on the various factors that drive or restrict the market growth. It provides a five-year forecast evaluated based on Micro-LED market growth projections. Helps in understanding the key product segments and their future, to gain a complete view of the market, and make informed business decisions by performing an in-depth analysis of the market segments.

Following Key Segments Covered in the Global Micro-LED Market Report:

Breakdown by Product Type:

Small Sized Panels

Medium Sized Panels

Large Size Panels

In 2019, Small Sized Panels accounted for a major share of 80% the global Micro-LED market. And this product segment is poised to reach 47320 K Unit by 2030 from 0.20 K Unit in 2019.

Breakdown by Application:

Cellphone

Wearable Watch Device

AR/VR

TV

Others (Automotive Display, etc.)

In Micro-LED market, the Cellphone holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 33492 (K Units) by 2030, at a CAGR of 291.90% during 2019 and 2030.

Along with Micro-LED Market research analysis, buyer also gets valuable information about global Micro-LED Production and its market share, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Supply, Consumption, Export, import volume, and values for the following Regions:

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Research Objectives of Micro-LED Market:

To study and analyze the global Micro-LED consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2020, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of the Micro-LED market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Micro-LED manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Micro-LED with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Micro-LED submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

