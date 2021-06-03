Pen-testing Market is Thriving Worldwide with Top Growing Companies – Synopsys(Cigital), Acunetix, Checkmarx

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Pen-testing Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Pen-testing data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Pen-testing Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Pen-testing Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Pen-testing market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Pen-testing market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Synopsys(Cigital), Acunetix, Checkmarx, Qualys, Rapid7, CA Technologies(Veracode), Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Whitehat Security, Trustwave Holdings, Contrast Security, Portswigger, Wireshark, Netsparker Market Segment by Product Type: Network Penetration Testing

Web & Wireless Penetration Testing

Social Engineering Penetration Testing

Cloud Infrastructure Penetration Testing Market Segment by Application:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Pen-testing market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Pen-testing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Pen-testing market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Pen-testing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pen-testing market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Pen-testing

1.1 Pen-testing Market Overview

1.1.1 Pen-testing Product Scope

1.1.2 Pen-testing Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Pen-testing Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Pen-testing Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Pen-testing Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Pen-testing Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Pen-testing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Pen-testing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Pen-testing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Pen-testing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Pen-testing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Pen-testing Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Pen-testing Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Pen-testing Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Pen-testing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Pen-testing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Network Penetration Testing

2.5 Web & Wireless Penetration Testing

2.6 Social Engineering Penetration Testing

2.7 Cloud Infrastructure Penetration Testing 3 Pen-testing Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Pen-testing Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Pen-testing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Pen-testing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Small and Medium Enterprises

3.5 Large Enterprises 4 Pen-testing Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Pen-testing Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Pen-testing as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Pen-testing Market

4.4 Global Top Players Pen-testing Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Pen-testing Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Pen-testing Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Synopsys(Cigital)

5.1.1 Synopsys(Cigital) Profile

5.1.2 Synopsys(Cigital) Main Business

5.1.3 Synopsys(Cigital) Pen-testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Synopsys(Cigital) Pen-testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Synopsys(Cigital) Recent Developments

5.2 Acunetix

5.2.1 Acunetix Profile

5.2.2 Acunetix Main Business

5.2.3 Acunetix Pen-testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Acunetix Pen-testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Acunetix Recent Developments

5.3 Checkmarx

5.5.1 Checkmarx Profile

5.3.2 Checkmarx Main Business

5.3.3 Checkmarx Pen-testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Checkmarx Pen-testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Qualys Recent Developments

5.4 Qualys

5.4.1 Qualys Profile

5.4.2 Qualys Main Business

5.4.3 Qualys Pen-testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Qualys Pen-testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Qualys Recent Developments

5.5 Rapid7

5.5.1 Rapid7 Profile

5.5.2 Rapid7 Main Business

5.5.3 Rapid7 Pen-testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Rapid7 Pen-testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Rapid7 Recent Developments

5.6 CA Technologies(Veracode)

5.6.1 CA Technologies(Veracode) Profile

5.6.2 CA Technologies(Veracode) Main Business

5.6.3 CA Technologies(Veracode) Pen-testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 CA Technologies(Veracode) Pen-testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 CA Technologies(Veracode) Recent Developments

5.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

5.7.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

5.7.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Main Business

5.7.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Pen-testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Pen-testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Recent Developments

5.8 IBM

5.8.1 IBM Profile

5.8.2 IBM Main Business

5.8.3 IBM Pen-testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 IBM Pen-testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.9 Whitehat Security

5.9.1 Whitehat Security Profile

5.9.2 Whitehat Security Main Business

5.9.3 Whitehat Security Pen-testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Whitehat Security Pen-testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Whitehat Security Recent Developments

5.10 Trustwave Holdings

5.10.1 Trustwave Holdings Profile

5.10.2 Trustwave Holdings Main Business

5.10.3 Trustwave Holdings Pen-testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Trustwave Holdings Pen-testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Trustwave Holdings Recent Developments

5.11 Contrast Security

5.11.1 Contrast Security Profile

5.11.2 Contrast Security Main Business

5.11.3 Contrast Security Pen-testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Contrast Security Pen-testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Contrast Security Recent Developments

5.12 Portswigger

5.12.1 Portswigger Profile

5.12.2 Portswigger Main Business

5.12.3 Portswigger Pen-testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Portswigger Pen-testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Portswigger Recent Developments

5.13 Wireshark

5.13.1 Wireshark Profile

5.13.2 Wireshark Main Business

5.13.3 Wireshark Pen-testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Wireshark Pen-testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Wireshark Recent Developments

5.14 Netsparker

5.14.1 Netsparker Profile

5.14.2 Netsparker Main Business

5.14.3 Netsparker Pen-testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Netsparker Pen-testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Netsparker Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Pen-testing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Pen-testing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Pen-testing Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Pen-testing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Pen-testing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Pen-testing Market Dynamics

11.1 Pen-testing Industry Trends

11.2 Pen-testing Market Drivers

11.3 Pen-testing Market Challenges

11.4 Pen-testing Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

