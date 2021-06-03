Personal Travel Insurance Market is Thriving Worldwide with Top Growing Companies – Allianz, AIG, Munich RE, Generali, Tokio Marine

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Personal Travel Insurance Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Personal Travel Insurance data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Personal Travel Insurance Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Personal Travel Insurance Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Personal Travel Insurance market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Personal Travel Insurance market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Allianz, AIG, Munich RE, Generali, Tokio Marine, Sompo Japan, CSA Travel Protection, AXA, Pingan Baoxian, Mapfre Asistencia, USI Affinity, Seven Corners, Hanse Merkur, MH Ross, STARR Market Segment by Product Type: Single Trip Coverage

Annual Multi Trip Coverage

Other Market Segment by Application:

Insurance Intermediaries

Insurance Company

Bank

Insurance Broker

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Personal Travel Insurance market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Personal Travel Insurance market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Personal Travel Insurance market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Personal Travel Insurance market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Personal Travel Insurance market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Personal Travel Insurance

1.1 Personal Travel Insurance Market Overview

1.1.1 Personal Travel Insurance Product Scope

1.1.2 Personal Travel Insurance Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Personal Travel Insurance Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Personal Travel Insurance Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Personal Travel Insurance Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Personal Travel Insurance Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Personal Travel Insurance Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Personal Travel Insurance Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Personal Travel Insurance Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Personal Travel Insurance Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Personal Travel Insurance Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Personal Travel Insurance Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Personal Travel Insurance Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Personal Travel Insurance Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Personal Travel Insurance Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Personal Travel Insurance Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Single Trip Coverage

2.5 Annual Multi Trip Coverage

2.6 Other 3 Personal Travel Insurance Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Personal Travel Insurance Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Personal Travel Insurance Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Personal Travel Insurance Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Insurance Intermediaries

3.5 Insurance Company

3.6 Bank

3.7 Insurance Broker

3.8 Others 4 Personal Travel Insurance Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Personal Travel Insurance Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Personal Travel Insurance as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Personal Travel Insurance Market

4.4 Global Top Players Personal Travel Insurance Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Personal Travel Insurance Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Personal Travel Insurance Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Allianz

5.1.1 Allianz Profile

5.1.2 Allianz Main Business

5.1.3 Allianz Personal Travel Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Allianz Personal Travel Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Allianz Recent Developments

5.2 AIG

5.2.1 AIG Profile

5.2.2 AIG Main Business

5.2.3 AIG Personal Travel Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 AIG Personal Travel Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 AIG Recent Developments

5.3 Munich RE

5.5.1 Munich RE Profile

5.3.2 Munich RE Main Business

5.3.3 Munich RE Personal Travel Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Munich RE Personal Travel Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Generali Recent Developments

5.4 Generali

5.4.1 Generali Profile

5.4.2 Generali Main Business

5.4.3 Generali Personal Travel Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Generali Personal Travel Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Generali Recent Developments

5.5 Tokio Marine

5.5.1 Tokio Marine Profile

5.5.2 Tokio Marine Main Business

5.5.3 Tokio Marine Personal Travel Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Tokio Marine Personal Travel Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Tokio Marine Recent Developments

5.6 Sompo Japan

5.6.1 Sompo Japan Profile

5.6.2 Sompo Japan Main Business

5.6.3 Sompo Japan Personal Travel Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Sompo Japan Personal Travel Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Sompo Japan Recent Developments

5.7 CSA Travel Protection

5.7.1 CSA Travel Protection Profile

5.7.2 CSA Travel Protection Main Business

5.7.3 CSA Travel Protection Personal Travel Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 CSA Travel Protection Personal Travel Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 CSA Travel Protection Recent Developments

5.8 AXA

5.8.1 AXA Profile

5.8.2 AXA Main Business

5.8.3 AXA Personal Travel Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 AXA Personal Travel Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 AXA Recent Developments

5.9 Pingan Baoxian

5.9.1 Pingan Baoxian Profile

5.9.2 Pingan Baoxian Main Business

5.9.3 Pingan Baoxian Personal Travel Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Pingan Baoxian Personal Travel Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Pingan Baoxian Recent Developments

5.10 Mapfre Asistencia

5.10.1 Mapfre Asistencia Profile

5.10.2 Mapfre Asistencia Main Business

5.10.3 Mapfre Asistencia Personal Travel Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Mapfre Asistencia Personal Travel Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Mapfre Asistencia Recent Developments

5.11 USI Affinity

5.11.1 USI Affinity Profile

5.11.2 USI Affinity Main Business

5.11.3 USI Affinity Personal Travel Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 USI Affinity Personal Travel Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 USI Affinity Recent Developments

5.12 Seven Corners

5.12.1 Seven Corners Profile

5.12.2 Seven Corners Main Business

5.12.3 Seven Corners Personal Travel Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Seven Corners Personal Travel Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Seven Corners Recent Developments

5.13 Hanse Merkur

5.13.1 Hanse Merkur Profile

5.13.2 Hanse Merkur Main Business

5.13.3 Hanse Merkur Personal Travel Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Hanse Merkur Personal Travel Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Hanse Merkur Recent Developments

5.14 MH Ross

5.14.1 MH Ross Profile

5.14.2 MH Ross Main Business

5.14.3 MH Ross Personal Travel Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 MH Ross Personal Travel Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 MH Ross Recent Developments

5.15 STARR

5.15.1 STARR Profile

5.15.2 STARR Main Business

5.15.3 STARR Personal Travel Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 STARR Personal Travel Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 STARR Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Personal Travel Insurance Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Personal Travel Insurance Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Personal Travel Insurance Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Personal Travel Insurance Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Personal Travel Insurance Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Personal Travel Insurance Market Dynamics

11.1 Personal Travel Insurance Industry Trends

11.2 Personal Travel Insurance Market Drivers

11.3 Personal Travel Insurance Market Challenges

11.4 Personal Travel Insurance Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

