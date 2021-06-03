Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market is Thriving Worldwide with Top Growing Companies – Deere & Company, Aeris Communications, Telit

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Deere & Company, Aeris Communications, Telit, Argus Control, Valley Irrigation, ELECSYS, Trimble, Kontron, McCrometer, Orange Business Services, Tyro Remotes, Davis Instruments Market Segment by Product Type: Platforms Development

Application Development

Hardware

Other Market Segment by Application:

Crop Management

Environmental Monitoring

Livestock Farming and Fishery Management

Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M)

1.1 Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Overview

1.1.1 Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Product Scope

1.1.2 Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Platforms Development

2.5 Application Development

2.6 Hardware

2.7 Other 3 Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Crop Management

3.5 Environmental Monitoring

3.6 Livestock Farming and Fishery Management

3.7 Other 4 Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Deere & Company

5.1.1 Deere & Company Profile

5.1.2 Deere & Company Main Business

5.1.3 Deere & Company Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Deere & Company Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Deere & Company Recent Developments

5.2 Aeris Communications

5.2.1 Aeris Communications Profile

5.2.2 Aeris Communications Main Business

5.2.3 Aeris Communications Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Aeris Communications Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Aeris Communications Recent Developments

5.3 Telit

5.5.1 Telit Profile

5.3.2 Telit Main Business

5.3.3 Telit Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Telit Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Argus Control Recent Developments

5.4 Argus Control

5.4.1 Argus Control Profile

5.4.2 Argus Control Main Business

5.4.3 Argus Control Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Argus Control Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Argus Control Recent Developments

5.5 Valley Irrigation

5.5.1 Valley Irrigation Profile

5.5.2 Valley Irrigation Main Business

5.5.3 Valley Irrigation Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Valley Irrigation Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Valley Irrigation Recent Developments

5.6 ELECSYS

5.6.1 ELECSYS Profile

5.6.2 ELECSYS Main Business

5.6.3 ELECSYS Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 ELECSYS Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 ELECSYS Recent Developments

5.7 Trimble

5.7.1 Trimble Profile

5.7.2 Trimble Main Business

5.7.3 Trimble Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Trimble Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Trimble Recent Developments

5.8 Kontron

5.8.1 Kontron Profile

5.8.2 Kontron Main Business

5.8.3 Kontron Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Kontron Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Kontron Recent Developments

5.9 McCrometer

5.9.1 McCrometer Profile

5.9.2 McCrometer Main Business

5.9.3 McCrometer Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 McCrometer Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 McCrometer Recent Developments

5.10 Orange Business Services

5.10.1 Orange Business Services Profile

5.10.2 Orange Business Services Main Business

5.10.3 Orange Business Services Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Orange Business Services Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Orange Business Services Recent Developments

5.11 Tyro Remotes

5.11.1 Tyro Remotes Profile

5.11.2 Tyro Remotes Main Business

5.11.3 Tyro Remotes Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Tyro Remotes Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Tyro Remotes Recent Developments

5.12 Davis Instruments

5.12.1 Davis Instruments Profile

5.12.2 Davis Instruments Main Business

5.12.3 Davis Instruments Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Davis Instruments Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Davis Instruments Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Dynamics

11.1 Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Industry Trends

11.2 Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Drivers

11.3 Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Challenges

11.4 Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

