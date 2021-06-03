Electric Vertical Take-Off And Landing (EVTOL) Aircraft Market Forecast To Show Spurring Growth 2020–2027: Volocopter GmbH, Embraer S.A. Neva Aerospace Ltd., Volocopter, EHang and Others

Electric Vertical Take-Off And Landing (EVTOL) Aircraft Market Forecast To Show Spurring Growth 2020–2027: Volocopter GmbH, Embraer S.A. Neva Aerospace Ltd., Volocopter, EHang and Others3 min read
The new Electric Vertical Take-Off And Landing (EVTOL) Aircraft Market report offers a comprehensive study of the current scenario of the market including major market dynamics. Also, it highlights the in-depth marketing research with the newest trends, drivers, and segments with reference to regional and country. Further, this report profiles top key players and analyze their market share, strategic development, and other development across the world.
The electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft market is vast, with many local and global players. The eVTOL aircraft market is extensive, with many regional and international players. The important market leaders follow numerous strategies to improve their market position, such as acquisitions, extending product portfolio, contracts, amalgamation, contracts, acquisitions, product upgrades to enlarge their market share across the globe. The significant players studied in the report include Volocopter GmbH, Embraer S.A. Neva Aerospace Ltd., Volocopter, EHang, Lilium GmbH, and Kitty Hawk.
Market Segmentation
The entire electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft market has been sub-categorized into lift technology, mode of operation, range, application, mtow and region. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation.
By Lift Technology
- Vectored Thrust
- Multirotor
- Lift Plus Cruise
By Mode of Operation
- Piloted
- Optionally Piloted
By Range
- (0 to 200 Kilometers)
- (200 to 500 Kilometers)
By Application
- Commercial
- Military
- Cargo
By MTOW
- <250 Kilograms
- 250–500 Kilograms
- 500–1,500 Kilograms
- >1,500 Kilograms
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Furthermore, the report comprises of geographical segmentation, which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for Electric Vertical Take-Off And Landing (EVTOL) Aircraft market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.
Table Of Content
- Preface
- Executive Summary
- Electric Vertical Take-Off And Landing (EVTOL) Aircraft – Industry Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Impact Analysis Of Covid-19 Outbreak
- Global Electric Vertical Take-Off And Landing (EVTOL) Aircraft Market Analysis By Lift Technology
- Global Electric Vertical Take-Off And Landing (EVTOL) Aircraft Market Analysis By Mode of Operation
- Global Electric Vertical Take-Off And Landing (EVTOL) Aircraft Market Analysis By Range
- Global Electric Vertical Take-Off And Landing (EVTOL) Aircraft Market Analysis By Application
- Global Electric Vertical Take-Off And Landing (EVTOL) Aircraft Market Analysis By MTOW
- Global Electric Vertical Take-Off And Landing (EVTOL) Aircraft Market Analysis By Geography
- Competitive Landscape Of The Electric Vertical Take-Off And Landing (EVTOL) Aircraft Companies
- Company Profiles Of Electric Vertical Take-Off And Landing (EVTOL) Aircraft Industry
