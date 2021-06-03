Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Analysis, Market Size, In-Depth Insights, Growth and Forecast to 2027| Abaxis, Abbott, Bayer

Los Angeles, United State: The report is a compilation of comprehensive research studies on various aspects of the global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market. With accurate data and highly authentic information, it makes a brilliant attempt to provide a real, transparent picture of current and future situations of the global Point-of-Care Diagnostics market. Market participants can use this powerful tool when creating effective business plans or making important changes to their strategies. The Point-of-Care Diagnostics report discusses about the growth of the global as well as regional markets. It also brings to light high-growth segments of the global Point-of-Care Diagnostics market and how they will progress in the coming years.

In this section of the report, the global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market focuses on the major players that are operating in the market and their competitive landscape present in the market. The Point-of-Care Diagnostics report includes a list of initiatives taken by the companies in the past years along with the ones, which are likely to happen in the coming years. Analysts have also made a note of their expansion plans for the near future, financial analysis of these companies, and their research and development activities. This research report includes a complete dashboard view of the global Point-of-Care Diagnostics market, which helps the readers to view an in-depth knowledge about the report.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Research Report: Abaxis, Abbott, Bayer, Danaher Corporation, Becton Dickinson, Johnson & Johnson, Nipro, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens, Samsung Medison

Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market by Type: Glucose Monitoring Kits, Infectious Diseases Testing Kits, Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits, Coagulation Monitoring Kits, Hematology Testing Kits, Urinalysis Testing Kits, Cholesterol Test Strips, Drugs-Of-Abuse Testing Kits, Tumor/Cancer Markers, Other

Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market by Application: Home, Hospitals, Ambulatory Care

For a better understanding of the market, analysts have segmented the global Point-of-Care Diagnostics market based on application, type, and regions. Each segment provides a clear picture of the aspects that are likely to drive it and the ones expected to restrain it. The segment-wise explanation allows the reader to get access to particular updates about the global Point-of-Care Diagnostics market. Evolving environmental concerns, changing political scenarios, and differing approaches by the government towards regulatory reforms have also been mentioned in the Point-of-Care Diagnostics research report.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Glucose Monitoring Kits

1.2.3 Infectious Diseases Testing Kits

1.2.4 Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits

1.2.5 Coagulation Monitoring Kits

1.2.6 Hematology Testing Kits

1.2.7 Urinalysis Testing Kits

1.2.8 Cholesterol Test Strips

1.2.9 Drugs-Of-Abuse Testing Kits

1.2.10 Tumor/Cancer Markers

1.2.11 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Home

1.3.3 Hospitals

1.3.4 Ambulatory Care

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Point-of-Care Diagnostics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Point-of-Care Diagnostics Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Point-of-Care Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Point-of-Care Diagnostics Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Trends

2.3.2 Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Drivers

2.3.3 Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Challenges

2.3.4 Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Point-of-Care Diagnostics Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Point-of-Care Diagnostics Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Point-of-Care Diagnostics Revenue

3.4 Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Point-of-Care Diagnostics Revenue in 2020

3.5 Point-of-Care Diagnostics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Point-of-Care Diagnostics Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Point-of-Care Diagnostics Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Point-of-Care Diagnostics Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Abaxis

11.1.1 Abaxis Company Details

11.1.2 Abaxis Business Overview

11.1.3 Abaxis Point-of-Care Diagnostics Introduction

11.1.4 Abaxis Revenue in Point-of-Care Diagnostics Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Abaxis Recent Development

11.2 Abbott

11.2.1 Abbott Company Details

11.2.2 Abbott Business Overview

11.2.3 Abbott Point-of-Care Diagnostics Introduction

11.2.4 Abbott Revenue in Point-of-Care Diagnostics Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Abbott Recent Development

11.3 Bayer

11.3.1 Bayer Company Details

11.3.2 Bayer Business Overview

11.3.3 Bayer Point-of-Care Diagnostics Introduction

11.3.4 Bayer Revenue in Point-of-Care Diagnostics Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Bayer Recent Development

11.4 Danaher Corporation

11.4.1 Danaher Corporation Company Details

11.4.2 Danaher Corporation Business Overview

11.4.3 Danaher Corporation Point-of-Care Diagnostics Introduction

11.4.4 Danaher Corporation Revenue in Point-of-Care Diagnostics Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Danaher Corporation Recent Development

11.5 Becton Dickinson

11.5.1 Becton Dickinson Company Details

11.5.2 Becton Dickinson Business Overview

11.5.3 Becton Dickinson Point-of-Care Diagnostics Introduction

11.5.4 Becton Dickinson Revenue in Point-of-Care Diagnostics Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Becton Dickinson Recent Development

11.6 Johnson & Johnson

11.6.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details

11.6.2 Johnson & Johnson Business Overview

11.6.3 Johnson & Johnson Point-of-Care Diagnostics Introduction

11.6.4 Johnson & Johnson Revenue in Point-of-Care Diagnostics Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

11.7 Nipro

11.7.1 Nipro Company Details

11.7.2 Nipro Business Overview

11.7.3 Nipro Point-of-Care Diagnostics Introduction

11.7.4 Nipro Revenue in Point-of-Care Diagnostics Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Nipro Recent Development

11.8 Roche Diagnostics

11.8.1 Roche Diagnostics Company Details

11.8.2 Roche Diagnostics Business Overview

11.8.3 Roche Diagnostics Point-of-Care Diagnostics Introduction

11.8.4 Roche Diagnostics Revenue in Point-of-Care Diagnostics Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Roche Diagnostics Recent Development

11.9 Siemens

11.9.1 Siemens Company Details

11.9.2 Siemens Business Overview

11.9.3 Siemens Point-of-Care Diagnostics Introduction

11.9.4 Siemens Revenue in Point-of-Care Diagnostics Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Siemens Recent Development

11.10 Samsung Medison

11.10.1 Samsung Medison Company Details

11.10.2 Samsung Medison Business Overview

11.10.3 Samsung Medison Point-of-Care Diagnostics Introduction

11.10.4 Samsung Medison Revenue in Point-of-Care Diagnostics Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Samsung Medison Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

