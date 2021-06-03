Emerging Trends in Energy Management Systems Industry: Market Estimation 2021-2027 and Company Profiles: IBM Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., General Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Uplight Inc., and more

The Energy Management Systems Market size was valued at US$ 8.64 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.44% for the forecast period ending 2027 reaching a Market value of US$ 19.12 billion. The research report provides an in-depth analysis of the growth factor, major trends, and opportunities that may influence the growth of the Global Energy Management Systems Market in the future. Also, reports cover the challenges and risks faced that could hamper the growth during the forecast period. The research report splits the market based on key segments such as type, application, end-users, key companies, and key regions and forecasts to 2027. Moreover, the research report helps the users to take the industry in long term with the help of these key segments. The report gives detailed information about the company profile and its market share across the globe.

The research offers detailed segmentation of the global Energy Management Systems market. Key segments analyzed in the research include Type and Application.

By Type:

By Type of EMS (BEMS, IEMS, HEMS)

By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

By Application:

Manufacturing

Power & energy

IT & telecommunication

Hospitals & healthcare

Other

The report will include a market analysis of Energy Management Systems which includes Business to Business (B2B) transactions as well as Energy Management Systems aftermarket. The market value has been determined by analyzing the revenue generated by the companies solely. R&D, any third-party channel cost, consulting cost and any other cost except company revenue has been neglected during the analysis of the market. A comprehensive analysis will be provided covering the following points in the report:

Executive Market Summary

Scope of the Energy Management Systems Report

Key Finding and Recommendations

Growth and Investment Opportunities

Energy Management Systems Market Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Energy Management Systems Market Attractive Investment Proposition

Competitive landscape and SWOT Analysis

Energy Management Systems Market Segmentation Outlook

Regional Outlook

Company Profiles of Key Players

Top Key Players included in Energy Management Systems Market:

IBM Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

General Electric Company

Schneider Electric SE

Cisco Systems Inc.

Uplight Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Enel X SRL

SAP SE

Siemens AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand, etc.

Key Highlights of the Report:

The research report based on the Energy Management Systems market offers a microscopic overview of all the matters linked to the industry

The report offers a thorough discussion on the approaches used in the documentation such as PESTEL analysis and SWOT analysis.

The detailed knowledge on the market segments of the industry is provided in the research report.

The in-depth study of market leaders and influential regions is added in the market study report.

The comprehensive data on the growth strategies and patterns followed by the Energy Management Systems industry is included in the report.

A detailed study of the important business events in the Energy Management Systems industry in recent years is included in the market study.

The report also provides a narrow analysis on all the technological innovations in the Energy Management Systems sector.

Key questions answered by Energy Management Systems market report

What was the Energy Management Systems market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of the Energy Management Systems market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments were most attractive for investments in 2019? How are these segments expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Energy Management Systems industry was the market leader in 2019-2021?

