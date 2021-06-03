New Opporunities in Food Encapsulation Market 2021-2026 Strategical Assessment of Coating Place Inc., Advanced Bionutrition Corporation, Balchem Corporation, ABCO Industries Inc., Freisland Campina Kievit, Aveka Group, and more

New Opporunities in Food Encapsulation Market 2021-2026 Strategical Assessment of Coating Place Inc., Advanced Bionutrition Corporation, Balchem Corporation, ABCO Industries Inc., Freisland Campina Kievit, Aveka Group, and more4 min read
The global Food Encapsulation Market size was valued at USD 20.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 32.1 billion by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7% during the period 2016 to 2026. The report has been prepared after extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved a bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion-makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players’ literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global Food Encapsulation market.
Secondary research also includes Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomena in the global Food Encapsulation market.
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Coating Place Inc.
- Advanced Bionutrition Corporation
- Balchem Corporation
- ABCO Industries Inc.
- Freisland Campina Kievit
- Aveka Group
- Blue California
- Encapsys Microencapsulation
- GAT Food Essential GMBH
- Cargill Inc.
- Symrise AG
- Lyco Red Ltd.
- International Flavor & Fragrances Inc.
As a part of Food Encapsulation market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis based on type, industry application and geography.
By Product Type
- By Shell Material (Polysaccharides, Emulsifiers, Lipids, Proteins)
- By Method (Physical, Chemical, Physio-chemical)
- By Core Phase (Vitamins and minerals, Enzymes, Organic acids, Probiotics, Sweeteners, Nutritional lipids, Prebiotics, Preservatives, Colors, Amino acids, Proteins, Flavors)
By Application
- Dietary supplements
- Functional food products
- Bakery products
- Confectionery
- Beverages
- Frozen products
- Dairy products
By Region
- North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]
- South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
- Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
- Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
- Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
Food Encapsulation Market Report Coverage:
- An overview of the global Food Encapsulation market
- In-depth analysis of market dynamics and major factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends influencing the global market
- Global Food Encapsulation market revenue data historic and forecast analysis (2016 to 2026)
- Characterization and quantification of the market segments for Food Encapsulation market
- Market share analysis of key market participants and their competitive landscape
A unique research methodology has been utilized by ResearchCMFE to conduct comprehensive research on the growth of the global Food Encapsulation market and arrive at conclusions on the future growth prospects of the market. This research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research, which helps analysts warrant the accuracy and reliability of the draw conclusions.
The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.
Key Target Audience:
- Raw material suppliers
- Market research and consulting firms
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers
- Organizations, forums, and alliances related to Food Encapsulation forums and alliances related to Food Encapsulation
Impact of COVID-19 on Food Encapsulation Market:
Food Encapsulation Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Food Encapsulation industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Food Encapsulation market in 2021
Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:
Chapter 1. Research Objective
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Strategic Analysis
Chapter 4. Food Encapsulation Market Dynamics
Chapter 5. Segmentation & Statistics
Chapter 6. Market Use case studies
Chapter 7. KOL Recommendations
Chapter 8. Investment Landscape
Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence
Chapter 10. Company Profiles
Chapter 11. Appendix
“The above-given segmentation and companies could be subjected to further modification based on in-depth feasibility studies conducted for the final deliverable.”
