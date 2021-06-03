Overview of Antimicrobial Coatings Market: Facts, Figures and Trends 2021-2026 by AkzoNobel, Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, Nippon Paint Holdings, DuPont de Nemours, and more

ResearchCMFE’s report on the global Antimicrobial Coatings market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026. The report provides the revenue of the global Antimicrobial Coatings market for the period 2016–2026, considering 2020 as the base year and 2026 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global Antimicrobial Coatings market during the forecast period.

The global Antimicrobial Coatings Market size was valued at USD 3.6 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 7.2 billion by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the period 2016 to 2026. The report has been prepared after extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved a bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion-makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players’ literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global Antimicrobial Coatings market.

Secondary research also includes Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomena in the global Antimicrobial Coatings market.

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AkzoNobel

Sherwin-Williams Company

Axalta Coating Systems

PPG Industries

Nippon Paint Holdings

DuPont de Nemours

RPM International Inc.

Diamond Vogel Paint Company

BASF SE

Burke Industrial Coatings LLC

AK Coatings, Inc.

Troy Corporation

As a part of Antimicrobial Coatings market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis based on type, industry application and geography.

By Product Type

Surface Modification and Coatings

Antimicrobial Powder Coatings (Silver, Copper, Others)

By Application

Healthcare

HVAC

Sanitary Facilities

Construction

Food and Beverage

Textile

By Region

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Antimicrobial Coatings Market Report Coverage:

An overview of the global Antimicrobial Coatings market

In-depth analysis of market dynamics and major factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends influencing the global market

Global Antimicrobial Coatings market revenue data historic and forecast analysis (2016 to 2026)

Characterization and quantification of the market segments for Antimicrobial Coatings market

Market share analysis of key market participants and their competitive landscape

A unique research methodology has been utilized by ResearchCMFE to conduct comprehensive research on the growth of the global Antimicrobial Coatings market and arrive at conclusions on the future growth prospects of the market. This research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research, which helps analysts warrant the accuracy and reliability of the draw conclusions.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Key Target Audience:

Raw material suppliers

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers

Organizations, forums, and alliances related to Antimicrobial Coatings forums and alliances related to Antimicrobial Coatings

Impact of COVID-19 on Antimicrobial Coatings Market:

Antimicrobial Coatings Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Antimicrobial Coatings industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Antimicrobial Coatings market in 2021

"The above-given segmentation and companies could be subjected to further modification based on in-depth feasibility studies conducted for the final deliverable."

