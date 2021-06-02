ISO Certification Market Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027 |, Bureau Veritas, DNV GL AS (International Standards Certifications Global FZ)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global ISO Certification Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. ISO Certification data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global ISO Certification Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global ISO Certification Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global ISO Certification market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global ISO Certification market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Bureau Veritas, DNV GL AS (International Standards Certifications Global FZ), SGS, Lloyd’s Register Group Services, Intertek, The British Standards Institution, CERTIFICATION EUROPE, NQA, Lakshy Management Consultant, URS, TUV, UL, HKQAA Market Segment by Product Type: ISO 9001

ISO IEC 27001

ISO 22000

ISO 45001

ISO 14001

Others Market Segment by Application:

Information Technology

Metallurgy

Retail

Construction

Machinery and Equipment

Transportation, Storage and Communication

Chemical and Fiber

Aerospace

BPO

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global ISO Certification market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the ISO Certification market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global ISO Certification market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global ISO Certification market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global ISO Certification market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of ISO Certification

1.1 ISO Certification Market Overview

1.1.1 ISO Certification Product Scope

1.1.2 ISO Certification Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global ISO Certification Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global ISO Certification Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global ISO Certification Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global ISO Certification Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, ISO Certification Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America ISO Certification Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe ISO Certification Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific ISO Certification Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America ISO Certification Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa ISO Certification Market Size (2016-2027) 2 ISO Certification Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global ISO Certification Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global ISO Certification Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global ISO Certification Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 ISO 9001

2.5 ISO IEC 27001

2.6 ISO 22000

2.7 ISO 45001

2.8 ISO 14001

2.9 Others 3 ISO Certification Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global ISO Certification Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global ISO Certification Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global ISO Certification Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Information Technology

3.5 Metallurgy

3.6 Retail

3.7 Construction

3.8 Machinery and Equipment

3.9 Transportation, Storage and Communication

3.10 Chemical and Fiber

3.11 Aerospace

3.12 BPO 4 ISO Certification Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global ISO Certification Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in ISO Certification as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into ISO Certification Market

4.4 Global Top Players ISO Certification Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players ISO Certification Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 ISO Certification Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Bureau Veritas

5.1.1 Bureau Veritas Profile

5.1.2 Bureau Veritas Main Business

5.1.3 Bureau Veritas ISO Certification Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Bureau Veritas ISO Certification Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Bureau Veritas Recent Developments

5.2 DNV GL AS (International Standards Certifications Global FZ)

5.2.1 DNV GL AS (International Standards Certifications Global FZ) Profile

5.2.2 DNV GL AS (International Standards Certifications Global FZ) Main Business

5.2.3 DNV GL AS (International Standards Certifications Global FZ) ISO Certification Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 DNV GL AS (International Standards Certifications Global FZ) ISO Certification Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 DNV GL AS (International Standards Certifications Global FZ) Recent Developments

5.3 SGS

5.3.1 SGS Profile

5.3.2 SGS Main Business

5.3.3 SGS ISO Certification Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 SGS ISO Certification Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Lloyd’s Register Group Services Recent Developments

5.4 Lloyd’s Register Group Services

5.4.1 Lloyd’s Register Group Services Profile

5.4.2 Lloyd’s Register Group Services Main Business

5.4.3 Lloyd’s Register Group Services ISO Certification Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Lloyd’s Register Group Services ISO Certification Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Lloyd’s Register Group Services Recent Developments

5.5 Intertek

5.5.1 Intertek Profile

5.5.2 Intertek Main Business

5.5.3 Intertek ISO Certification Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Intertek ISO Certification Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Intertek Recent Developments

5.6 The British Standards Institution

5.6.1 The British Standards Institution Profile

5.6.2 The British Standards Institution Main Business

5.6.3 The British Standards Institution ISO Certification Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 The British Standards Institution ISO Certification Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 The British Standards Institution Recent Developments

5.7 CERTIFICATION EUROPE

5.7.1 CERTIFICATION EUROPE Profile

5.7.2 CERTIFICATION EUROPE Main Business

5.7.3 CERTIFICATION EUROPE ISO Certification Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 CERTIFICATION EUROPE ISO Certification Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 CERTIFICATION EUROPE Recent Developments

5.8 NQA

5.8.1 NQA Profile

5.8.2 NQA Main Business

5.8.3 NQA ISO Certification Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 NQA ISO Certification Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 NQA Recent Developments

5.9 Lakshy Management Consultant

5.9.1 Lakshy Management Consultant Profile

5.9.2 Lakshy Management Consultant Main Business

5.9.3 Lakshy Management Consultant ISO Certification Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Lakshy Management Consultant ISO Certification Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Lakshy Management Consultant Recent Developments

5.10 URS

5.10.1 URS Profile

5.10.2 URS Main Business

5.10.3 URS ISO Certification Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 URS ISO Certification Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 URS Recent Developments

5.11 TUV

5.11.1 TUV Profile

5.11.2 TUV Main Business

5.11.3 TUV ISO Certification Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 TUV ISO Certification Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 TUV Recent Developments

5.12 UL

5.12.1 UL Profile

5.12.2 UL Main Business

5.12.3 UL ISO Certification Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 UL ISO Certification Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 UL Recent Developments

5.13 HKQAA

5.13.1 HKQAA Profile

5.13.2 HKQAA Main Business

5.13.3 HKQAA ISO Certification Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 HKQAA ISO Certification Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 HKQAA Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America ISO Certification Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe ISO Certification Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific ISO Certification Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America ISO Certification Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa ISO Certification Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 ISO Certification Market Dynamics

11.1 ISO Certification Industry Trends

11.2 ISO Certification Market Drivers

11.3 ISO Certification Market Challenges

11.4 ISO Certification Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

