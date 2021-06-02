Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size, Share, Trend, Growth, Forecast 2027 |, EPAM Systems, GlobalLogic, Infosys, Technologies

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, EPAM Systems, GlobalLogic, Infosys, Technologies, Luxoft, QuEST Global Services, Tech Mahindra, Wipro Market Segment by Product Type: Drafting and 3D Modeling

Engineering Analysis

Product Design and Testing

Design Automation

Control Engineering

Manufacturing Engineering

Embedded Systems

Plant Design/Process Engineering Market Segment by Application:

Aerospace

Automotive

Construction

Semiconductor

Pharmaceutical

Telecom

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO)

1.1 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Overview

1.1.1 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Product Scope

1.1.2 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Drafting and 3D Modeling

2.5 Engineering Analysis

2.6 Product Design and Testing

2.7 Design Automation

2.8 Control Engineering

2.9 Manufacturing Engineering

2.10 Embedded Systems

2.11 Plant Design/Process Engineering 3 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Aerospace

3.5 Automotive

3.6 Construction

3.7 Semiconductor

3.8 Pharmaceutical

3.9 Telecom 4 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 EPAM Systems

5.1.1 EPAM Systems Profile

5.1.2 EPAM Systems Main Business

5.1.3 EPAM Systems Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 EPAM Systems Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 EPAM Systems Recent Developments

5.2 GlobalLogic

5.2.1 GlobalLogic Profile

5.2.2 GlobalLogic Main Business

5.2.3 GlobalLogic Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 GlobalLogic Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 GlobalLogic Recent Developments

5.3 Infosys

5.3.1 Infosys Profile

5.3.2 Infosys Main Business

5.3.3 Infosys Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Infosys Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Technologies Recent Developments

5.4 Technologies

5.4.1 Technologies Profile

5.4.2 Technologies Main Business

5.4.3 Technologies Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Technologies Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Technologies Recent Developments

5.5 Luxoft

5.5.1 Luxoft Profile

5.5.2 Luxoft Main Business

5.5.3 Luxoft Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Luxoft Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Luxoft Recent Developments

5.6 QuEST Global Services

5.6.1 QuEST Global Services Profile

5.6.2 QuEST Global Services Main Business

5.6.3 QuEST Global Services Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 QuEST Global Services Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 QuEST Global Services Recent Developments

5.7 Tech Mahindra

5.7.1 Tech Mahindra Profile

5.7.2 Tech Mahindra Main Business

5.7.3 Tech Mahindra Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Tech Mahindra Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Tech Mahindra Recent Developments

5.8 Wipro

5.8.1 Wipro Profile

5.8.2 Wipro Main Business

5.8.3 Wipro Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Wipro Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Wipro Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Dynamics

11.1 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Industry Trends

11.2 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Drivers

11.3 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Challenges

11.4 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

