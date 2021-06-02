Intelligent Buildings Market Size, Share, Trend, Growth, Forecast 2027 |, Siemens, ABB, Cisco Systems, Schneider

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Intelligent Buildings Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Intelligent Buildings data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Intelligent Buildings Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Intelligent Buildings Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Intelligent Buildings market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Intelligent Buildings market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Siemens, ABB, Cisco Systems, Schneider, United Technologies, BuildingIQ, Honeywell, IBM, Johnson Controls, Delta Controls Market Segment by Product Type: Energy Management

Intelligent Security Systems

Infrastructure Management

Network & Communication Management Market Segment by Application:

Commercial

Residential

Government

Airports

Hospitals

Institutes

Manufacturing & Industrial facilities

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Intelligent Buildings market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Intelligent Buildings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Intelligent Buildings market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Intelligent Buildings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Intelligent Buildings market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Intelligent Buildings

1.1 Intelligent Buildings Market Overview

1.1.1 Intelligent Buildings Product Scope

1.1.2 Intelligent Buildings Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Intelligent Buildings Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Intelligent Buildings Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Intelligent Buildings Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Intelligent Buildings Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Intelligent Buildings Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Intelligent Buildings Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Intelligent Buildings Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Buildings Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Intelligent Buildings Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Buildings Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Intelligent Buildings Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Intelligent Buildings Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Intelligent Buildings Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Intelligent Buildings Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Energy Management

2.5 Intelligent Security Systems

2.6 Infrastructure Management

2.7 Network & Communication Management 3 Intelligent Buildings Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Intelligent Buildings Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Intelligent Buildings Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Intelligent Buildings Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Commercial

3.5 Residential

3.6 Government

3.7 Airports

3.8 Hospitals

3.9 Institutes

3.10 Manufacturing & Industrial facilities

3.11 Others 4 Intelligent Buildings Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Intelligent Buildings Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Intelligent Buildings as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Intelligent Buildings Market

4.4 Global Top Players Intelligent Buildings Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Intelligent Buildings Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Intelligent Buildings Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Siemens

5.1.1 Siemens Profile

5.1.2 Siemens Main Business

5.1.3 Siemens Intelligent Buildings Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Siemens Intelligent Buildings Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Siemens Recent Developments

5.2 ABB

5.2.1 ABB Profile

5.2.2 ABB Main Business

5.2.3 ABB Intelligent Buildings Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 ABB Intelligent Buildings Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 ABB Recent Developments

5.3 Cisco Systems

5.3.1 Cisco Systems Profile

5.3.2 Cisco Systems Main Business

5.3.3 Cisco Systems Intelligent Buildings Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Cisco Systems Intelligent Buildings Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Schneider Recent Developments

5.4 Schneider

5.4.1 Schneider Profile

5.4.2 Schneider Main Business

5.4.3 Schneider Intelligent Buildings Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Schneider Intelligent Buildings Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Schneider Recent Developments

5.5 United Technologies

5.5.1 United Technologies Profile

5.5.2 United Technologies Main Business

5.5.3 United Technologies Intelligent Buildings Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 United Technologies Intelligent Buildings Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 United Technologies Recent Developments

5.6 BuildingIQ

5.6.1 BuildingIQ Profile

5.6.2 BuildingIQ Main Business

5.6.3 BuildingIQ Intelligent Buildings Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 BuildingIQ Intelligent Buildings Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 BuildingIQ Recent Developments

5.7 Honeywell

5.7.1 Honeywell Profile

5.7.2 Honeywell Main Business

5.7.3 Honeywell Intelligent Buildings Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Honeywell Intelligent Buildings Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Honeywell Recent Developments

5.8 IBM

5.8.1 IBM Profile

5.8.2 IBM Main Business

5.8.3 IBM Intelligent Buildings Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 IBM Intelligent Buildings Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.9 Johnson Controls

5.9.1 Johnson Controls Profile

5.9.2 Johnson Controls Main Business

5.9.3 Johnson Controls Intelligent Buildings Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Johnson Controls Intelligent Buildings Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Johnson Controls Recent Developments

5.10 Delta Controls

5.10.1 Delta Controls Profile

5.10.2 Delta Controls Main Business

5.10.3 Delta Controls Intelligent Buildings Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Delta Controls Intelligent Buildings Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Delta Controls Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Intelligent Buildings Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Intelligent Buildings Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Buildings Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Intelligent Buildings Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Buildings Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Intelligent Buildings Market Dynamics

11.1 Intelligent Buildings Industry Trends

11.2 Intelligent Buildings Market Drivers

11.3 Intelligent Buildings Market Challenges

11.4 Intelligent Buildings Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

