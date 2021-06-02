Hops Market Size, Growth, Trends | Industry Report, 2021 – 2027|Global Hops, Steiner Hops Ltd., Kalsec Inc.

The report presents an authentic and accurate research study on the global Hops market on the basis of qualitative and quantitative assessment done by the leading industry experts. The report throws light on the present market scenario and how is it anticipated to change in the coming future. Growth determinants, micro and macroeconomic indicators, opportunities, developments, and key market trends are scrutinized in this report that is likely to have a major influence on the global Hops market growth.

Besides that, the report offers an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape and the behavior of the market players. This way, market participants can get familiar with the current and future competitive scenario of the global Hops market and take up strategic initiatives to gain a competitive advantage. The market analysts have done an extensive study with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. As a whole, this report can prove to be a handy instrument for the market players to obtain deep insights into the global Hops market and understand the key prospects and opportunities to raise their profit margins.

Insight into Competitive Landscape

Market players need to have a complete picture of the competitive landscape of the global Hops market as it forms an essential tool for them to plan their future strategies accordingly. The report puts forth the key sustainability strategies taken up by the companies and the impact they are likely to have on the global Hopsmarket competition.The report helps the competitors to capitalize on opportunities in the global Hopsmarket and cope up with the existing competition. This will eventually help them to make sound business decisions and generate maximum revenue.

YCH HOPS, Global Hops, Steiner Hops Ltd., Kalsec Inc., New Zealand Hops, Heineken UK Limited, SAPPORO HOLDINGS LTD., Charles Faram LTD., Brewers Select Limited, Carlsberg Breweries A/S

Market Segments and Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis is one of the key sections of this report. The authors of the report have segregated the global Hops market into product type, application, end-user, and region. All the segments are studied on the basis of their CAGR, market share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the regional markets having high growth potential. This clear and thorough assessment of the segments would help the players to focus on revenue-generating areas of the global Hops market.

Market Segment by Product Type

, Amarillo hop 7-11%, Cascade hop 4.5-7%, Centennial hop 9.5-11.5%, Chinook hops 12-14%

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

, Resturant, Medical, Manufacture, Others

TOC

1 Hops Market Overview

1.1 Hops Product Overview

1.2 Hops Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Amarillo hop 7-11%

1.2.2 Cascade hop 4.5-7%

1.2.3 Centennial hop 9.5-11.5%

1.2.4 Chinook hops 12-14%

1.3 Global Hops Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Hops Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Hops Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Hops Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Hops Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Hops Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Hops Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Hops Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Hops Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Hops Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Hops Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Hops Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Hops Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Hops Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Hops Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Hops Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Hops Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Hops Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Hops Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Hops Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Hops Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Hops Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Hops Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Hops as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Hops Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Hops Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Hops Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Hops Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Hops Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Hops Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Hops Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Hops Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Hops Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Hops Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Hops Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Hops Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Hops by Application

4.1 Hops Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Resturant

4.1.2 Medical

4.1.3 Manufacture

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Hops Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Hops Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Hops Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Hops Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Hops Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Hops Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Hops Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Hops Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Hops Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Hops Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Hops Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Hops Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Hops Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Hops Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Hops Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Hops by Country

5.1 North America Hops Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Hops Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Hops Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Hops Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Hops Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Hops Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Hops by Country

6.1 Europe Hops Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Hops Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Hops Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Hops Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Hops Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Hops Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Hops by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Hops Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Hops Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Hops Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Hops Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hops Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hops Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Hops by Country

8.1 Latin America Hops Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Hops Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Hops Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Hops Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Hops Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Hops Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Hops by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Hops Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hops Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hops Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Hops Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hops Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hops Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hops Business

10.1 YCH HOPS

10.1.1 YCH HOPS Corporation Information

10.1.2 YCH HOPS Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 YCH HOPS Hops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 YCH HOPS Hops Products Offered

10.1.5 YCH HOPS Recent Development

10.2 Global Hops

10.2.1 Global Hops Corporation Information

10.2.2 Global Hops Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Global Hops Hops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 YCH HOPS Hops Products Offered

10.2.5 Global Hops Recent Development

10.3 Steiner Hops Ltd.

10.3.1 Steiner Hops Ltd. Corporation Information

10.3.2 Steiner Hops Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Steiner Hops Ltd. Hops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Steiner Hops Ltd. Hops Products Offered

10.3.5 Steiner Hops Ltd. Recent Development

10.4 Kalsec Inc.

10.4.1 Kalsec Inc. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Kalsec Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Kalsec Inc. Hops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Kalsec Inc. Hops Products Offered

10.4.5 Kalsec Inc. Recent Development

10.5 New Zealand Hops

10.5.1 New Zealand Hops Corporation Information

10.5.2 New Zealand Hops Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 New Zealand Hops Hops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 New Zealand Hops Hops Products Offered

10.5.5 New Zealand Hops Recent Development

10.6 Heineken UK Limited

10.6.1 Heineken UK Limited Corporation Information

10.6.2 Heineken UK Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Heineken UK Limited Hops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Heineken UK Limited Hops Products Offered

10.6.5 Heineken UK Limited Recent Development

10.7 SAPPORO HOLDINGS LTD.

10.7.1 SAPPORO HOLDINGS LTD. Corporation Information

10.7.2 SAPPORO HOLDINGS LTD. Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 SAPPORO HOLDINGS LTD. Hops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 SAPPORO HOLDINGS LTD. Hops Products Offered

10.7.5 SAPPORO HOLDINGS LTD. Recent Development

10.8 Charles Faram LTD.

10.8.1 Charles Faram LTD. Corporation Information

10.8.2 Charles Faram LTD. Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Charles Faram LTD. Hops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Charles Faram LTD. Hops Products Offered

10.8.5 Charles Faram LTD. Recent Development

10.9 Brewers Select Limited

10.9.1 Brewers Select Limited Corporation Information

10.9.2 Brewers Select Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Brewers Select Limited Hops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Brewers Select Limited Hops Products Offered

10.9.5 Brewers Select Limited Recent Development

10.10 Carlsberg Breweries A/S

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Hops Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Carlsberg Breweries A/S Hops Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Carlsberg Breweries A/S Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Hops Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Hops Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Hops Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Hops Distributors

12.3 Hops Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

