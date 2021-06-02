Medium Voltage Switchgears Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027|Siemens, Eaton, Schneider Electric



Complete study of the global Medium Voltage Switchgears market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Medium Voltage Switchgears industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Medium Voltage Switchgears production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Medium Voltage Switchgears market include _ ABB, Siemens, Eaton, Schneider Electric, GE Industrial, Toshiba, Hitachi, CHINT, Mitsubishi Electric, Lucy Electric, Fuji Electric, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Crompton Greaves Ltd., BOER, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Efacec, Nissin Electric, Dual-ADE, Powell Industries, Henan Senyuan Electric, Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems, Huatech

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Medium Voltage Switchgears industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Medium Voltage Switchgears manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Medium Voltage Switchgears industry.

Global Medium Voltage Switchgears Market Segment By Type:

Air Insulated Switchgears, Gas Insulated Switchgears, Others

Global Medium Voltage Switchgears Market Segment By Application:

Residential, Industrial, Commercial, Utility Installations

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Medium Voltage Switchgears industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Medium Voltage Switchgears market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Medium Voltage Switchgears industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Medium Voltage Switchgears market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Medium Voltage Switchgears market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Medium Voltage Switchgears market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Medium Voltage Switchgears Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Medium Voltage Switchgears Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Air Insulated Switchgears

1.3.3 Gas Insulated Switchgears

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Medium Voltage Switchgears Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Residential

1.4.3 Industrial

1.4.4 Commercial

1.4.5 Utility Installations 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Medium Voltage Switchgears Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Medium Voltage Switchgears Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Medium Voltage Switchgears Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Medium Voltage Switchgears Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Medium Voltage Switchgears Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Medium Voltage Switchgears Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Medium Voltage Switchgears Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Medium Voltage Switchgears Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Medium Voltage Switchgears Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Medium Voltage Switchgears Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Medium Voltage Switchgears Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Medium Voltage Switchgears Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Medium Voltage Switchgears Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Medium Voltage Switchgears as of 2019)

3.4 Global Medium Voltage Switchgears Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Medium Voltage Switchgears Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Medium Voltage Switchgears Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Medium Voltage Switchgears Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Medium Voltage Switchgears Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Medium Voltage Switchgears Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Medium Voltage Switchgears Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Medium Voltage Switchgears Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Medium Voltage Switchgears Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Medium Voltage Switchgears Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Medium Voltage Switchgears Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Medium Voltage Switchgears Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Medium Voltage Switchgears Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Medium Voltage Switchgears Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Medium Voltage Switchgears Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Medium Voltage Switchgears Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Medium Voltage Switchgears Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Medium Voltage Switchgears Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Medium Voltage Switchgears Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Medium Voltage Switchgears Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Medium Voltage Switchgears Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Medium Voltage Switchgears Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Medium Voltage Switchgears Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Medium Voltage Switchgears Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Medium Voltage Switchgears Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Medium Voltage Switchgears Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Switchgears Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Switchgears Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Switchgears Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Medium Voltage Switchgears Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Medium Voltage Switchgears Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Medium Voltage Switchgears Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Medium Voltage Switchgears Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Medium Voltage Switchgears Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Medium Voltage Switchgears Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 ABB

8.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

8.1.2 ABB Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 ABB Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Medium Voltage Switchgears Products and Services

8.1.5 ABB SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 ABB Recent Developments

8.2 Siemens

8.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.2.2 Siemens Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Siemens Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Medium Voltage Switchgears Products and Services

8.2.5 Siemens SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Siemens Recent Developments

8.3 Eaton

8.3.1 Eaton Corporation Information

8.3.2 Eaton Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Eaton Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Medium Voltage Switchgears Products and Services

8.3.5 Eaton SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Eaton Recent Developments

8.4 Schneider Electric

8.4.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

8.4.2 Schneider Electric Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Schneider Electric Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Medium Voltage Switchgears Products and Services

8.4.5 Schneider Electric SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Schneider Electric Recent Developments

8.5 GE Industrial

8.5.1 GE Industrial Corporation Information

8.5.2 GE Industrial Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 GE Industrial Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Medium Voltage Switchgears Products and Services

8.5.5 GE Industrial SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 GE Industrial Recent Developments

8.6 Toshiba

8.6.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

8.6.3 Toshiba Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.3 Toshiba Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Medium Voltage Switchgears Products and Services

8.6.5 Toshiba SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Toshiba Recent Developments

8.7 Hitachi

8.7.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

8.7.2 Hitachi Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Hitachi Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Medium Voltage Switchgears Products and Services

8.7.5 Hitachi SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Hitachi Recent Developments

8.8 CHINT

8.8.1 CHINT Corporation Information

8.8.2 CHINT Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 CHINT Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Medium Voltage Switchgears Products and Services

8.8.5 CHINT SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 CHINT Recent Developments

8.9 Mitsubishi Electric

8.9.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

8.9.2 Mitsubishi Electric Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Mitsubishi Electric Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Medium Voltage Switchgears Products and Services

8.9.5 Mitsubishi Electric SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Developments

8.10 Lucy Electric

8.10.1 Lucy Electric Corporation Information

8.10.2 Lucy Electric Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Lucy Electric Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Medium Voltage Switchgears Products and Services

8.10.5 Lucy Electric SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Lucy Electric Recent Developments

8.11 Fuji Electric

8.11.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information

8.11.2 Fuji Electric Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Fuji Electric Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Medium Voltage Switchgears Products and Services

8.11.5 Fuji Electric SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Fuji Electric Recent Developments

8.12 Bharat Heavy Electricals

8.12.1 Bharat Heavy Electricals Corporation Information

8.12.2 Bharat Heavy Electricals Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Bharat Heavy Electricals Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Medium Voltage Switchgears Products and Services

8.12.5 Bharat Heavy Electricals SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Bharat Heavy Electricals Recent Developments

8.13 Crompton Greaves Ltd.

8.13.1 Crompton Greaves Ltd. Corporation Information

8.13.2 Crompton Greaves Ltd. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Crompton Greaves Ltd. Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Medium Voltage Switchgears Products and Services

8.13.5 Crompton Greaves Ltd. SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Crompton Greaves Ltd. Recent Developments

8.14 BOER

8.14.1 BOER Corporation Information

8.14.2 BOER Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 BOER Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Medium Voltage Switchgears Products and Services

8.14.5 BOER SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 BOER Recent Developments

8.15 Hyundai Heavy Industries

8.15.1 Hyundai Heavy Industries Corporation Information

8.15.2 Hyundai Heavy Industries Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 Hyundai Heavy Industries Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Medium Voltage Switchgears Products and Services

8.15.5 Hyundai Heavy Industries SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Hyundai Heavy Industries Recent Developments

8.16 Efacec

8.16.1 Efacec Corporation Information

8.16.2 Efacec Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 Efacec Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Medium Voltage Switchgears Products and Services

8.16.5 Efacec SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 Efacec Recent Developments

8.17 Nissin Electric

8.17.1 Nissin Electric Corporation Information

8.17.2 Nissin Electric Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.17.3 Nissin Electric Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Medium Voltage Switchgears Products and Services

8.17.5 Nissin Electric SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 Nissin Electric Recent Developments

8.18 Dual-ADE

8.18.1 Dual-ADE Corporation Information

8.18.2 Dual-ADE Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.18.3 Dual-ADE Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Medium Voltage Switchgears Products and Services

8.18.5 Dual-ADE SWOT Analysis

8.18.6 Dual-ADE Recent Developments

8.19 Powell Industries

8.19.1 Powell Industries Corporation Information

8.19.2 Powell Industries Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.19.3 Powell Industries Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Medium Voltage Switchgears Products and Services

8.19.5 Powell Industries SWOT Analysis

8.19.6 Powell Industries Recent Developments

8.20 Henan Senyuan Electric

8.20.1 Henan Senyuan Electric Corporation Information

8.20.2 Henan Senyuan Electric Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.20.3 Henan Senyuan Electric Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Medium Voltage Switchgears Products and Services

8.20.5 Henan Senyuan Electric SWOT Analysis

8.20.6 Henan Senyuan Electric Recent Developments

8.21 Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems

8.21.1 Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Corporation Information

8.21.2 Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.21.3 Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Medium Voltage Switchgears Products and Services

8.21.5 Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems SWOT Analysis

8.21.6 Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Recent Developments

8.22 Huatech

8.22.1 Huatech Corporation Information

8.22.2 Huatech Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.22.3 Huatech Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 Medium Voltage Switchgears Products and Services

8.22.5 Huatech SWOT Analysis

8.22.6 Huatech Recent Developments 9 Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Medium Voltage Switchgears Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Medium Voltage Switchgears Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan 10 Medium Voltage Switchgears Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Medium Voltage Switchgears Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Medium Voltage Switchgears Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Medium Voltage Switchgears Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Medium Voltage Switchgears Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Medium Voltage Switchgears Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Switchgears Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Switchgears Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Medium Voltage Switchgears Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Medium Voltage Switchgears Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Medium Voltage Switchgears Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Medium Voltage Switchgears Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Medium Voltage Switchgears Sales Channels

11.2.2 Medium Voltage Switchgears Distributors

11.3 Medium Voltage Switchgears Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

