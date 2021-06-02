Road Haulage Market to See Huge Growth During 2021-2026 Industry Analysis by Key Segments

A new research report published by InForGrowth by “Road Haulage Market Size 2021-2026” provides a comprehensive segmental study with industry-best intelligence on the current and future market positions of key segments of the global Road Haulage market. It helps players to become aware of upcoming segments and key growth pockets so that they could cash in on some rewarding opportunities available in the global Road Haulage market. Each segment is analyzed with a broad focus on its market share, growth journey during the forecast period, and future growth prospects.

Major Key Players Covered in The Road Haulage Market Report include: AM Cargo Logistic

CEVA Logistics

Container Corporation of India

Eddie Stobar

Gosselin Transport Services

Kindersly Transport

Kuehne + Nagel

LKW Walter

Manitoulin Transport

Monarch Transport

Norbert Dentressangle Logistics

Ryder

SLH Transport

UK Haulier

Woodside Road Haulage

The report also covers the recent agreements including merger & acquisition, partnership or joint venture, and latest developments of Top Players to sustain in the global competition of the Road Haulage market. The main objective of the Road Haulage market report is to provide insights on the post-COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. The analysts have mainly segmented the global Road Haulage market into product type, application, and region. Based on Type, the market has been segmented into:International

Domestic Road Haulage Based on application, the market has been segmented into:Retail

Construction

Manufacture

National Defense