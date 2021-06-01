Mining Automation Market 2021 – Key Players are Atlas Copco, Caterpillar Hexagon, Sandvik, Komatsu Ltd, Rio Tinto Group and Others

A new market study based on the Mining Automation Market designed from various sources which also include porter’s five forces analysis research techniques to explore the new opening of the market for the period of 2021-2027. The study also interrogates and examines the information based on share, market size, growth path, and the latest trends to recognize the potential value of the market. And most importantly, the data on the current business scenario will also help players to understand the stakeholder strategies and discover the new opportunities which will help them to succeed in their way.

The mining automation market is vast, with many local and global players. the key leaders follow different strategies to advance their market position, such as contracts, amalgamation, extending product portfolio, expansions, acquisitions, and product upgrades to raise their market share across the globe. for instance, in June 2017, Komatsu America Corp., a Komatsu Ltd subsidiary, has introduced HD405-8 and HD325-8 off-highway trucks. The new models contain payload capacities of 36.5 and 40 metric tons, correspondingly. The major players in the report are Atlas Copco, Caterpillar Hexagon, Sandvik, Komatsu Ltd, Rio Tinto Group, and Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Market Segmentation

The entire mining automation market has been sub-categorized into solution, application, and region. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation.

By Solution

Software Automation Services

Implementation and Maintenance Services

Training Services

Consulting Services

Equipment Automation

Autonomous Trucks

Remote Control Equipment

Teleoperated Mining Equipment

By Application

Metal Mining

Mineral Mining

Coal Mining

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Furthermore, the report comprises of geographical segmentation, which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for Mining Automation market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

Table Of Content

Preface Executive Summary Mining Automation – Industry Analysis Value Chain Analysis Impact Analysis Of Covid-19 Outbreak Global Mining Automation Market Analysis By Solution Global Mining Automation Market Analysis By Application Global Mining Automation Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Mining Automation Companies Company Profiles Of Mining Automation Industry

