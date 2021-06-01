Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027 | Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, Orthofix Company

Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027 | Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, Orthofix Company9 min read
The report titled Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Artificial Disc Prostheses market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Artificial Disc Prostheses market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Artificial Disc Prostheses market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Artificial Disc Prostheses market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Artificial Disc Prostheses report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Artificial Disc Prostheses report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Artificial Disc Prostheses market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Artificial Disc Prostheses market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Artificial Disc Prostheses market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Artificial Disc Prostheses market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Artificial Disc Prostheses market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, Orthofix Company, NuVasive, Centinel Spine, B. Braun, Globus Medical, Alphatec Spine, Simplify Medical, AxioMed, Aditus Medical, FH Orthopedics, Medicrea, Spineart
Market Segmentation by Product: Cervical Disc
Lumbar Disc
Market Segmentation by Application: Metal-on-metal
Metal-on-polymer
Others
The Artificial Disc Prostheses Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Artificial Disc Prostheses market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Artificial Disc Prostheses market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Artificial Disc Prostheses market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Artificial Disc Prostheses industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Artificial Disc Prostheses market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Artificial Disc Prostheses market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Artificial Disc Prostheses market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Artificial Disc Prostheses Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Cervical Disc
1.2.3 Lumbar Disc
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Metal-on-metal
1.3.3 Metal-on-polymer
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.2 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.3 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.4 Global Top Artificial Disc Prostheses Regions by Sales
2.4.1 Global Top Artificial Disc Prostheses Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
2.4.2 Global Top Artificial Disc Prostheses Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
2.5 Global Top Artificial Disc Prostheses Regions by Revenue
2.5.1 Global Top Artificial Disc Prostheses Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global Top Artificial Disc Prostheses Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Artificial Disc Prostheses Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Top Artificial Disc Prostheses Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Top Artificial Disc Prostheses Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Top Artificial Disc Prostheses Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue in 2020
3.3 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
4.1.3 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.2 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.3 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 U.S.
6.3.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales by Region (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
8.3.12 Philippines
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Size by Country
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Medtronic
11.1.1 Medtronic Corporation Information
11.1.2 Medtronic Overview
11.1.3 Medtronic Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Medtronic Artificial Disc Prostheses Product Description
11.1.5 Medtronic Recent Developments
11.2 Zimmer Biomet
11.2.1 Zimmer Biomet Corporation Information
11.2.2 Zimmer Biomet Overview
11.2.3 Zimmer Biomet Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Zimmer Biomet Artificial Disc Prostheses Product Description
11.2.5 Zimmer Biomet Recent Developments
11.3 Orthofix Company
11.3.1 Orthofix Company Corporation Information
11.3.2 Orthofix Company Overview
11.3.3 Orthofix Company Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Orthofix Company Artificial Disc Prostheses Product Description
11.3.5 Orthofix Company Recent Developments
11.4 NuVasive
11.4.1 NuVasive Corporation Information
11.4.2 NuVasive Overview
11.4.3 NuVasive Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 NuVasive Artificial Disc Prostheses Product Description
11.4.5 NuVasive Recent Developments
11.5 Centinel Spine
11.5.1 Centinel Spine Corporation Information
11.5.2 Centinel Spine Overview
11.5.3 Centinel Spine Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Centinel Spine Artificial Disc Prostheses Product Description
11.5.5 Centinel Spine Recent Developments
11.6 B. Braun
11.6.1 B. Braun Corporation Information
11.6.2 B. Braun Overview
11.6.3 B. Braun Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 B. Braun Artificial Disc Prostheses Product Description
11.6.5 B. Braun Recent Developments
11.7 Globus Medical
11.7.1 Globus Medical Corporation Information
11.7.2 Globus Medical Overview
11.7.3 Globus Medical Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Globus Medical Artificial Disc Prostheses Product Description
11.7.5 Globus Medical Recent Developments
11.8 Alphatec Spine
11.8.1 Alphatec Spine Corporation Information
11.8.2 Alphatec Spine Overview
11.8.3 Alphatec Spine Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Alphatec Spine Artificial Disc Prostheses Product Description
11.8.5 Alphatec Spine Recent Developments
11.9 Simplify Medical
11.9.1 Simplify Medical Corporation Information
11.9.2 Simplify Medical Overview
11.9.3 Simplify Medical Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Simplify Medical Artificial Disc Prostheses Product Description
11.9.5 Simplify Medical Recent Developments
11.10 AxioMed
11.10.1 AxioMed Corporation Information
11.10.2 AxioMed Overview
11.10.3 AxioMed Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 AxioMed Artificial Disc Prostheses Product Description
11.10.5 AxioMed Recent Developments
11.11 Aditus Medical
11.11.1 Aditus Medical Corporation Information
11.11.2 Aditus Medical Overview
11.11.3 Aditus Medical Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Aditus Medical Artificial Disc Prostheses Product Description
11.11.5 Aditus Medical Recent Developments
11.12 FH Orthopedics
11.12.1 FH Orthopedics Corporation Information
11.12.2 FH Orthopedics Overview
11.12.3 FH Orthopedics Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 FH Orthopedics Artificial Disc Prostheses Product Description
11.12.5 FH Orthopedics Recent Developments
11.13 Medicrea
11.13.1 Medicrea Corporation Information
11.13.2 Medicrea Overview
11.13.3 Medicrea Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Medicrea Artificial Disc Prostheses Product Description
11.13.5 Medicrea Recent Developments
11.14 Spineart
11.14.1 Spineart Corporation Information
11.14.2 Spineart Overview
11.14.3 Spineart Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Spineart Artificial Disc Prostheses Product Description
11.14.5 Spineart Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Artificial Disc Prostheses Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Artificial Disc Prostheses Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Artificial Disc Prostheses Production Mode & Process
12.4 Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales Channels
12.4.2 Artificial Disc Prostheses Distributors
12.5 Artificial Disc Prostheses Customers
13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Artificial Disc Prostheses Industry Trends
13.2 Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Drivers
13.3 Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Challenges
13.4 Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Restraints
14 Key Findings in The Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Study
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
