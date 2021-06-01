Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Size 2021, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Trends And Market Dynamics Forecast 2027 | 3M, Henkel, ITW

“

The report titled Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: 3M, Henkel, ITW, DELO Industrial Adhesives, Dow, Huntsman, LORD Corp, H.B. Fuller, Hexion, Panacol-Elosol GmbH

Market Segmentation by Product: Acrylic-Based

Cyanoacrylate-Based

Epoxy-Based

Silicone-Based

Polyurethane-Based



Market Segmentation by Application: Consumer Electronics

Communication Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Military & Aerospace Electronics

Other



The Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Acrylic-Based

1.2.3 Cyanoacrylate-Based

1.2.4 Epoxy-Based

1.2.5 Silicone-Based

1.2.6 Polyurethane-Based

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Communication Electronics

1.3.4 Industrial Electronics

1.3.5 Automotive Electronics

1.3.6 Military & Aerospace Electronics

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Production

2.1 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 3M

12.1.1 3M Corporation Information

12.1.2 3M Overview

12.1.3 3M Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 3M Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Product Description

12.1.5 3M Recent Developments

12.2 Henkel

12.2.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.2.2 Henkel Overview

12.2.3 Henkel Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Henkel Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Product Description

12.2.5 Henkel Recent Developments

12.3 ITW

12.3.1 ITW Corporation Information

12.3.2 ITW Overview

12.3.3 ITW Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 ITW Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Product Description

12.3.5 ITW Recent Developments

12.4 DELO Industrial Adhesives

12.4.1 DELO Industrial Adhesives Corporation Information

12.4.2 DELO Industrial Adhesives Overview

12.4.3 DELO Industrial Adhesives Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 DELO Industrial Adhesives Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Product Description

12.4.5 DELO Industrial Adhesives Recent Developments

12.5 Dow

12.5.1 Dow Corporation Information

12.5.2 Dow Overview

12.5.3 Dow Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Dow Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Product Description

12.5.5 Dow Recent Developments

12.6 Huntsman

12.6.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

12.6.2 Huntsman Overview

12.6.3 Huntsman Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Huntsman Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Product Description

12.6.5 Huntsman Recent Developments

12.7 LORD Corp

12.7.1 LORD Corp Corporation Information

12.7.2 LORD Corp Overview

12.7.3 LORD Corp Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 LORD Corp Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Product Description

12.7.5 LORD Corp Recent Developments

12.8 H.B. Fuller

12.8.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

12.8.2 H.B. Fuller Overview

12.8.3 H.B. Fuller Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 H.B. Fuller Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Product Description

12.8.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Developments

12.9 Hexion

12.9.1 Hexion Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hexion Overview

12.9.3 Hexion Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Hexion Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Product Description

12.9.5 Hexion Recent Developments

12.10 Panacol-Elosol GmbH

12.10.1 Panacol-Elosol GmbH Corporation Information

12.10.2 Panacol-Elosol GmbH Overview

12.10.3 Panacol-Elosol GmbH Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Panacol-Elosol GmbH Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Product Description

12.10.5 Panacol-Elosol GmbH Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Production Mode & Process

13.4 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales Channels

13.4.2 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Distributors

13.5 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Industry Trends

14.2 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Drivers

14.3 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Challenges

14.4 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

