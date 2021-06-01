Market Sizing Engagement: How an Portable Oxygen Kit Minimized Risks Across Multiple Geographical Locations

The global health emergency of the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the global portable oxygen kit market growth. The extensive growth of the global market is mainly driven to the increasing emphasis on the major importance of portable oxygen kits over a respiratory illness. Though the markets across the globe are shut down in order to curb the harmful impact of the outbreak of COVID-19, the global market for a portable oxygen kit has shown positive growth, during the analysis period. Due to the climate variability of the March and April, each year patients witness exacerbations of respiratory disorders. Moreover, the quarantine situation brought by the communal spread of the COVID-19, COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) patients are preferring for the oxygen kits. Such elements are accelerating the need for the portable oxygen kit, which will eventually drive the growth of the global market.

As per the recent publication of Research Dive, the global Portable oxygen kit market is expected to surpass $2,871.3 million by 2026, at a 9.9% CAGR, during the period of forecast. The segmentation of the global market has been done on the basis of end-use industry. The report provides in-depth insights on opportunities, drivers, vital segments, restraints, and leading players of the global market.

The Factors Affecting Market Growth

As per our analyst estimates, the huge technological invention in the portable oxygen kit accelerating the global Portable oxygen kit market growth. However, the volatility in the prices of portable oxygen kits is anticipated to hinder the global portable oxygen kit market growth, during the forecast timeframe.

Home applications segment will be the Most Lucrative

Depending upon the end-use industry, the global market for portable oxygen kit is classified into healthcare, home applications, aerospace and automotive, and others. The home applications market valued at $1,161.8 million in 2026 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4%. The growth of the home application segment is mainly driven by the increasing emphasis on technological innovation along with the lower maintenance cost.

Geographical Analysis and Major Market Players

on the basis of geographical region, the global market for portable oxygen kit is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific portable oxygen kit market projected to register a revenue of $858.9 million in 2026 and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 10.8%, during the analysis period. The enormously increasing cases of respiratory disorders and illness significantly in South Korea, India, and China are expected to augment the market growth.

The leading ventures of the global portable oxygen kit market consist of Invacare Corporation., O2 CONCEPTS, LLC., DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Teijin Aramid B.V., Worthington Industries, Inc., Chart Industries, Inogen, Inc., Inova Labs Inc., and Nidek Medical Products, Inc.

