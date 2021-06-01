Organ Care System Heart Market Report 2018: Top Company, Trends and Future Forecasts Details Till 2026

The world is facing an unpredicted change and many of the industries are experiencing a vexing situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 outbreak has positively impacted the global organ care system market for heart. Rising prevalence for smoking, unhealthy diet, alcohol consumption, and physically dormant people will enhance the market growth in the forecast period. Besides, the market might witness an additional growth due to the increasing endowment and money for research & development activities by global prominent players to improve heart transplantation process. For example, in 2019 company named as TransMedics Group Inc., successfully completed the adult human heart transplant surgery from donation after circulatory death (DCD) in U.S. at Massachusetts General Hospital. During this coronavirus crisis situation, we are helping our clients in understanding the impact of COVID-19 on the global organ care system market for heart.

Our report includes:

Technological Impact

Social Impact

Investment Opportunity Analysis

Pre- & Post-COVID Market Scenario

Infrastructure Analysis

Supply Side & Demand Side Impact

According to a new report published by Research Dive, the global organ care system market for heart is expected to generate a revenue of $44.02 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.4% in the forecast time period from 2019 to 2026. The global organ care system market for heart is divided on the basis of mode of handling and region. The report provides detailed information about drivers, opportunities, restraints, segmental analysis and competitive players of the market. As per our analysts, growing pervasiveness of tobacco and alcohol consumption is increasing the risk of heart failure has influenced strongly on the market growth.

Portable Mode of Handling Segment has Dominant Market Share

Based on mode of handling, the overall market is segmented into portable and trolley based handling. Among these, portable mode of handling dominated the market in the year 2018 and is expected to register for $20.97 million in 2026. Portable mode of handling organ system for heart is gaining attention owing to several advancements in the portable handling method such as reduced risk of hypoxic injuries during storage and decrement in anaerobic glycolysis, which will accelerate the growth of the market in the projected time.

Regional Outlook and Major Market Players

North America organ care system market for heart market will experience a noteworthy growth and projected to generate revenue of $26.25 million by the end of 2026, at a CAGR of 23.0%. This dominance is attributed due to the presence of superior healthcare technologies and accessibility to resources that keeps donated organ metabolically active for long period of time this aspect is predicted to boost the market

growth in the projected time.

The most prominent players in the global organ care system market for heart include TransMedics Inc., Organ Assists BV, Organ Transport Systems Inc., XVIVO Perfusion AB, Organ Recover Systems Inc., Paragonix Technologies Inc., OrganOx Limited., Water Medical Systems LLC, Transplant Biomedical, Bridge to Life Ltd., and others.

