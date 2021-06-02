Global Microfluidics Market Will Boast Developments in Global Industry by 2020-2027

The global microfluidics market is estimated to surpass $67,327.4 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The report offers a thorough analysis of global microfluidics market with detailed study of various aspects of the market such as market dynamics, vital segments, major geographies, key players, and competitive landscape.

The report provides a clear picture of the current market situation and future trends of the global microfluidics market based on impact of various market dynamics and vital forces influencing the market. The drivers and opportunities in the market contributing to the market growth are acknowledged in the market dynamics. Besides, challenges and restraints that hold potential to hamper the market growth are also premeditated in the global microfluidics market. Porter’s five forces analysis is delivered through the report which precisely highlights the effects of key forces on the global microfluidics market.

The report offers market size and estimations analyzing global microfluidics market through various segments. In addition, the report includes geographical market analysis of these segments. Each segment entailed in the report is studied at regional and country level as well to provide complete coverage of global microfluidics market. The report categorizes the global microfluidics market into four major geographies including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. These geographies are further sub-categorized into countries to cover microfluidics market scenario across in respective regions.

Furthermore, the report covers competitive scenario of the global microfluidics market. The key players operating in the global microfluidics market are studied in the report to understand their current market position and competitive strengths in the industry. The report profiles 10 key companies. Moreover, the company profiles include various data-points such as company overview, company executives, recent financials of the company, major growth strategies espoused by company, new initiatives and advancements by company to sustain and mend their position in the global microfluidics market, and others.

Research Methodology

We offer our clients comprehensive research and analysis based on an extensive variety of factual inputs, which mostly include industry participants’ interviews, reliable statistics, and regional acumen. The in-house market experts play an impactful role in designing analytic models and tools, personalized to the requirements of a market segment. These analytical models and tools sterilize the data and statistics and enrich the accuracy of our advice and recommendations.

For accomplishment of this research report, long hours of discussions and interviews have been conducted, with an extensive range of stakeholders that includes upstream and downstream participants. A number of product type literatures, annual reports, industry releases, and other related documents of key industry contributors have been reviewed, for better understanding of the market. We have executed a mix of primary and secondary research for the market estimates and forecasts. Secondary research formulae the initial phase of our detailed study, where we conduct wide-range data mining, referring to certified data sources such as technical journals, medical journals, independent studies, trade association’s releases, materials published by government and regulatory authorities.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

The report is a compilation of detailed information, inputs from industry participants and industry experts across the value chain, and quantitative and qualitative assessment by industry analysts.

This report provides in-depth analysis of current market trends, governing factors, macro-economic indicators from 2019 to 2027 to identify & understand the prevailing opportunities and the strategic assessment of the growth of the global microfluidics market.

The report maps the qualitative sway of various industry factors on market segments as well as geographies.

The market estimations and size provided in the report are based on a comprehensive analysis of recent & futuristic key developments in the microfluidics market.

The growth and development strategies adopted by the prominent industry players are enlisted in the report to understand the competitive scenario of the microfluidics market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

The global microfluidics market is segmented on the basis of following:

Application: In Vitro Diagnostics, Pharmaceutical and Life Science Research, Drug Discovery, Other Applications

Product: Devices, Microfluidic Chips, Microfluidic Sensors, Micropumps, Microneedles, Other Products

Material: PDMS, Glass, Silicon, Polymer, Other Materials

Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

This segment is further sub-segmented into the following regions:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific



LAMEA Brazil Argentina Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of LAMEA



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

The global microfluidics market is consolidated with the presence of large number of key players. These players focus upon innovation and expansion of product portfolios to acquire a competitive edge in the market space. The report summarizes various aspects of all these key players including financial performance, product portfolio, recent strategic moves & developments, and SWOT analysis.

Players in global microfluidics market include:

1. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

2. BD

3. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

4. Danaher

5. Dolomite Microfluidics (Blacktrace Holdings Ltd.)

6. Fludigm Corporation

7. Illumina, Inc.

8. microfluidic ChipShop GmbH

9. Perkin Elmer, Inc.

10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

