ELAFIBRANOR Emerging Insight Market Research 2021 | Comprehensive Analysis, Types, Trends, Clinical Development, SWOT, Industry Competitors & 7 Seven Major Markets, Emerging Therapies Forecast Report to 2030

ELAFIBRANOR – Emerging Insight and Market Forecast – 2030 the report provides comprehensive insights about an investigational product for Primary Biliary Cirrhosis in 7 Major Markets. A detailed picture of the ELAFIBRANOR in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan, for the study period 2020-2030 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the product. The product details cover mechanism of action, dosage and administration, route of synthesis, and Research and development activity including regulatory milestones, and other development activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the market forecast, SWOT analysis, market competitors, and other emerging therapies.

Drug Summary

GENFIT is currently evaluating its proprietary drug candidate, elafibranor, a dual agonist of PPAR? and PPAR? in PBC. Enrollment is ongoing for the Phase 3 clinical trial Elative (NCT04526665), which aims to confirm elafibranor 80mg efficacy, based upon changes in biochemical parameters and its potential to improve pruritus, and safety in patients with PBC.

The report provides insights into:

– A comprehensive product overview including the product description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, Research and Development activity.

– Elaborated details on regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

– The report also highlights the drug research and development activity details across the United States, Europe and Japan.

– The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around ELAFIBRANOR.

– The report contains forecasted sales for ELAFIBRANOR till 2030.

– Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies (Phase III) for Primary Biliary Cirrhosis.

– The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst insights and key findings of ELAFIBRANOR.

Methodology

The report is built using data and information sourced primarily from internal databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by team of industry experts. Information and data from the secondary sources have been obtained from various printable and nonprintable sources like search engines, news websites, global regulatory authorities websites, trade journals, white papers, magazines, books, trade associations, industry associations, industry portals and access to available databases.

ELAFIBRANOR Analytical Perspective by

– In-depth ELAFIBRANOR Market Assessment

This report provides a detailed market assessment of ELAFIBRANOR in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2020 to 2030.

– ELAFIBRANOR Clinical Assessment

The report provides the clinical trials information of ELAFIBRANOR covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

Table of Content of ELAFIBRANOR-Emerging Insight and Market Forecast-2030

Chapter One: Drug Overview

Chapter Two: Market Assessment

Chapter Three: SWOT Analysis

Chapter Four: Analyst Views

Chapter Five: Market Competitors

Chapter Six: Other Emerging Therapies

