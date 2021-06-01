PARSACLISIB Emerging Insight Market Research 2021 | Comprehensive Analysis, Types, Trends, Clinical Development, SWOT, Industry Competitors & 7 Seven Major Markets, Emerging Therapies Forecast Report to 2030

PARSACLISIB – Emerging Insight and Market Forecast – 2030 the report provides comprehensive insights about an investigational product for Follicular lymphoma in 7 Major Markets. A detailed picture of the PARSACLISIB in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan, for the study period 2020 -2030 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the product. The product details cover mechanism of action, dosage and administration, route of synthesis, and Research and development activity including regulatory milestones, and other development activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the market forecast, SWOT analysis, market competitors, and other emerging therapies.

Overview

PARSACLISIB is a potent, highly selective, next-generation investigational novel oral inhibitor of phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta (PI3K?). It is currently under evaluation as a monotherapy in several ongoing Phase 2 trials as a treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphomas (follicular, marginal zone and mantle cell); and autoimmune hemolytic anemia. Pivotal trials of parsaclisib in combination with ruxolitinib for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis are underway; and there are plans to initiate a trial to evaluate parsaclisib in combination with tafasitamab for B-cell malignancies.

REGN1979 was granted orphan drug designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of DLBCL in 2017 and was invented by Regeneron using the company’s proprietary VelocImmune technology and proprietary Veloci-Bi bispecific platform. PARSACLISIB is currently in Phase II for follicular lymphoma and is being developed by Incyte Corporation.

Scope of the report

The report provides insights into:

– A comprehensive product overview including the product description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, Research and Development activity.

– Elaborated details on regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

– The report also highlights the drug research and development activity details across the United States, Europe and Japan.

– The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around PARSACLISIB.

– The report contains forecasted sales for PARSACLISIB till 2030.

– Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies (Phase III) for Follicular lymphoma.

– The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst insights and key findings of PARSACLISIB.

PARSACLISIB Analytical Perspective by

– In-depth PARSACLISIB Market Assessment

This report provides a detailed market assessment of PARSACLISIB in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2020 to 2030.

– PARSACLISIB Clinical Assessment

The report provides the clinical trials information of PARSACLISIB covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

Report highlights

– In the coming years, the market scenario for Follicular lymphoma is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

– The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence PARSACLISIB dominance. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

– Other emerging products for Follicular lymphoma are giving market competition to PARSACLISIB and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

– A detailed description of regulatory milestones, development activities, and some key findings provide the current development scenario of PARSACLISIB.

– Our in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of PARSACLISIB from 2020 to 2030 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the PARSACLISIB.

Table of Content of PARSACLISIB-Emerging Insight and Market Forecast-2030

Chapter One: Drug Overview

1.1. Product Detail

1.2. Mechanism of Action

1.3. Dosage and Administration

1.4. Research and development activity

1.4.1. Clinical Development

1.4.2. Safety and Efficacy

1.5. Other Development Activities

Chapter Two: Market Assessment

2.1. 7MM Market Analysis

2.2. The United States Market

2.3. Germany Market

2.4. France Market

2.5. Italy Market

2.6. Spain Market

2.7. United Kingdom Market

2.8. Japan Market

Chapter Three: SWOT Analysis

Chapter Four: Analyst Views

Chapter Five: Market Competitors

Chapter Six: Other Emerging Therapies

