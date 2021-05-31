LONCASTUXIMAB TESIRINE Emerging Insight Market Research 2021 | Comprehensive Analysis, Types, Trends, Clinical Development, SWOT, Industry Competitors & 7 Seven Major Markets, Emerging Therapies Forecast Report to 2030

CASTUXIMAB TESIRINE – Emerging Insight and Market Forecast – 2030 the report provides comprehensive insights about an investigational product for Diffuse large B cell lymphoma in 7 Major Markets. A detailed picture of the LONCASTUXIMAB TESIRINE in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan, for the study period 2020-2030 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the product. The product details cover mechanism of action, dosage and administration, route of synthesis, and Research and development activity including regulatory milestones, and other development activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the market forecast, SWOT analysis, market competitors, and other emerging therapies.

Overview

Loncastuximab tesirine (Lonca, formerly ADCT-402) is an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) composed of a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against human CD19 and conjugated through a linker to a pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) dimer cytotoxin. Once bound to a CD19-expressing cell, Lonca is designed to be internalized by the cell, following which the warhead is released. The warhead is designed to bind irreversibly to DNA to create highly potent interstrand cross-links that block DNA strand separation, thus disrupting essential DNA metabolic processes such as replication and ultimately resulting in cell death. CD19 is a clinically validated target for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. It is being developed by ADC Therapeutics.

A Biologics License Application for Lonca for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is currently under review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has been granted priority review status.

Scope of the report

The report provides insights into:

– A comprehensive product overview including the product description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, Research and Development activity.

– Elaborated details on regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

– The report also highlights the drug research and development activity details across the United States, Europe and Japan.

– The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around LONCASTUXIMAB TESIRINE.

– The report contains forecasted sales for LONCASTUXIMAB TESIRINE till 2030.

– Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies (Phase III) for Diffuse large B cell lymphoma. The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst insights and key findings of LONCASTUXIMAB TESIRINE.

Methodology

The report is built using data and information sourced primarily from internal databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by team of industry experts. Information and data from the secondary sources have been obtained from various printable and nonprintable sources like search engines, news websites, global regulatory authorities websites, trade journals, white papers, magazines, books, trade associations, industry associations, industry portals and access to available databases.

Report highlights

– In the coming years, the market scenario for Diffuse large B cell lymphoma is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

– The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence LONCASTUXIMAB TESIRINE LONCASTUXIMAB TESIRINE dominance. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

– Other emerging products for Diffuse large B cell lymphoma are giving market competition to LONCASTUXIMAB TESIRINE and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

– A detailed description of regulatory milestones, development activities, and some key findings provide the current development scenario of LONCASTUXIMAB TESIRINE.

– Our in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of LONCASTUXIMAB TESIRINE from 2020 to 2030 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the LONCASTUXIMAB TESIRINE.

Table of Content of LONCASTUXIMAB TESIRINE-Emerging Insight and Market Forecast-2030and Market Forecast-2030

Chapter One: Drug Overview

1.1. Product Detail

1.2. Mechanism of Action

1.3. Dosage and Administration

1.4. Research and development activity

1.4.1. Clinical Development

1.4.2. Safety and Efficacy

1.5. Other Development Activities

Chapter Two: Market Assessment

2.1. 7MM Market Analysis

2.2. The United States Market

2.3. Germany Market

2.4. France Market

2.5. Italy Market

2.6. Spain Market

2.7. United Kingdom Market

2.8. Japan Market

Chapter Three: SWOT Analysis

Chapter Four: Analyst Views

Chapter Five: Market Competitors

Chapter Six: Other Emerging Therapies

