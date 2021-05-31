Rapid Unit Sales of External Defibrillator to Push Incremental Revenues in the Global Market

The global external defibrillator market is estimated to surpass $10,234.6 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The report offers meticulous analysis of the global external defibrillator market by thoroughly studying different assets of the market including major segments, market dynamics, regional market conditions, investment opportunities, and top players functioning in the market.

The report also sheds light on present scenario and upcoming trends and developments that are contributing in the growth of the market. In addition, key market boomers and opportunities driving the market growth are provided in the report. Besides, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report. The report also offers Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market.

Based on the key forces molding the market, the report offers future perspective and growth outlook of the global market. The report offers market size and forecast by keenly evaluating every segment of the global external defibrillator market. Regional market breakdown of these segments is also offered in the report. The report divides the global external defibrillator market into four main regions including Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Furthermore, these regions are sub-divided to profile detailed panorama of the external defibrillator market across major countries in specific regions. Moreover, the report reveals some of the recent developments, trends, and forthcoming opportunities in every region.

Apart from these insights, the highlights of major players functioning in the global external defibrillator market is also covered in the report. A detailed overview of 10 leading players operating in the global external defibrillator market is provided to understand their status and hold over the market share. Company profile of each player includes several data points such as short overview of the company, major company executives, company’s financial status and revenue, major business strategies implemented by company, innovative developments or initiatives taken by company to shove their position and standout among other competitors in the global external defibrillator market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The report is formulated by in-house market analysts by deeply scrutinizing the market scenario. The market predictions stated in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and analytical tools & models. Use of such advanced and effective tools, helps market analysts in scrutinizing, filtering, and offering highly accurate data and predictions. The report delivers an extensive research and analysis backed with a variety of factual data, which mainly include interviews with industry players, trustworthy and renowned sources of statistics, and regional intelligence. The insights provided in the report can help investors in understanding investment suitability and market players to grab opportunities for investments, partnerships, and developments in the global market.

The research report is formed by collating different statistics and information concerning the external defibrillator market. For instance, around 18 hours of interviews and deliberations have been performed with a group of stakeholders and investors, including upstream and downstream members. Primary research is the main part of the research efforts; however, it is reasonably supported by all-encompassing secondary research. About 5,900 product type literatures, market publications, company annual reports, and other such relevant documents of key market players have been studied, for better understanding of market penetration. Furthermore, trustworthy industry newsletters, medical journals, trade associations’ publications, and government websites have also been evaluated for extracting vital industry insights.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

The report offers market size and forecast for the period from 2019 to 2027

This report highlights trends, innovations, and novel development along with a thorough quantitative analysis of the external defibrillator market during the period of forecast

The prevailing and upcoming opportunities along with the tactical assessment of the global external defibrillator market growth is provided

The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of market drivers and restraints and key innovations in the external defibrillator market

Information on leading market players, Porter’s Five Analysis, and top winning business strategies is offered

The development plans and initiatives undertaken by the top market players are highlighted to understand the competitive landscape of the market

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

The report segments the global market into end use ,product

End Use: Hospitals, Pre-Hospital, Public Access, Home Care

Product: Manual External Defibrillator, Automated External Defibrillator (AED), Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator(WCD)

Regionally, the report evaluates the global market across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

The North American countries explored in the report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The European countries explored in the report are Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

The Asian countries explored in the report are Japan, China, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific.

The countries in LAMEA explored in the report are Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, and Rest of LAMEA.

KEY PLAYERS

The key players profiled in the report are ZOLL Medical Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V.

The report outlines the business overview including financial performance, latest strategic moves & developments, product portfolio, and SWOT analysis of the leading players of the external defibrillator market.

1. Medtronic

2. Abbott

3. Boston Scientific Corporation

4. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

5. ZOLL Medical Corporation

6. Schiller

7. Physio-Control, Inc.

8. Metrax GmbH

9. Cardiac Science

10. NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

