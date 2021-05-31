Zydelig Drug Market Insight Research 2021 | Comprehensive Analysis, Types, Trends, Clinical Development, SWOT, Industry Competitors & 7 Seven Major Markets, Emerging Therapies Report

Zydelig – Drug Insight and Market Forecast – 2030 report by outlays comprehensive insights of the product indicated for the treatment of its approved condition. A detailed picture of the Zydelig in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan, for the study period 2017-2030 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the product. The product details covers mechanism of action, dosage and administration, route of synthesis, and pharmacological studies, including product marketed details, regulatory milestones, and other development activities. Further, it also consists of market assessments inclusive of the market forecast, SWOT analysis, and detailed analyst views. It further highlights the market competitors, late-stage emerging therapies, and patent details in the global space.

Drug Summary

Idelalisib, sold under the brand name Zydelig is a medication for the treatment of Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, Follicular lymphoma. Zydelig is indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed follicular B-cell nonHodgkin lymphoma (FL) who have received at least two prior systemic therapies. Idelalisib is an inhibitor of PI3K? kinase, which is expressed in normal and malignant Bcells. Idelalisib induced apoptosis and inhibited proliferation in cell lines derived from malignant B-cells and in primary tumor cells. Idelalisib inhibits several cell signaling pathways, including B-cell receptor (BCR) signaling and the CXCR4 and CXCR5 signaling, which are involved in trafficking and homing of B-cells to the lymph nodes and bone marrow. Treatment of lymphoma cells with idelalisib resulted in inhibition of chemotaxis and adhesion, and reduced cell viability.

In July 2014, the FDA granted accelerated approval to idelalisib (Zydelig tablets; Gilead Sciences, Inc.) for the treatment of patients with relapsed follicular B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma or relapsed small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) who have received at least two prior systemic therapies.

Scope of the report

The report provides insights into:

– A comprehensive product overview including the product description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, route of synthesis, pharmacological studies (pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics) and adverse reactions.

– Elaborated details on regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

– The report also highlights the drug research and development activity details across the United States, Europe and Japan.

– The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around Zydelig.

– The report contains forecasted sales for Zydelig till 2030.

– Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies (Phase III) in the space with a brief snapshot of the details.

– The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst insights and key findings of Zydelig.

Zydelig Analytical Perspective by

– In-depth Zydelig Market Assessment

This report provides a detailed market assessment of Zydelig in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. This segment of the report provides historical and forecasted sales data from 2017 to 2030.

– Zydelig Clinical Assessment

The report provides the clinical trials information of Zydelig covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

Report highlights

– In the coming years, the market scenario for Zydelig is set to change due to the extensive research in the treatment of the indicated condition and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

– The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Zydelig dominance. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

– Other approved products for the disease are giving market competition to Zydelig and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

– A detailed description of regulatory milestones, development activities, and some key findings provide the current market scenario of Zydelig.

– Our in-depth analysis of the sales data of Zydelig from 2017 to 2030 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the Zydelig in the market.

Table of Content of Zydelig-Drug Insight and Market Forecast-2030

Chapter One: Drug Overview

Chapter Two: Market Assessment

Chapter Three. SWOT Analysis

Chapter Four: Analyst Views

Chapter Five: Market Competitors

Chapter Six: Other Emerging Therapies

