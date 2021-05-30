Sucker Rod Market Size 2021 Research Report including Share, Evolving Technology, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“Sucker Rod Market” forecast 2024 report provides information such as company profiles, market size, share, sales volume, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and regional information according to respective countries. The Global Sucker Rod market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

About Sucker Rod:

Sucker rod is the common equipment in the oil extraction. It is manufactured through many processes including the testing, straightening and forging. The sucker rod is placed between the polished rod and oil well pump. To deliver power, Sucker rod is manufactured from high quality carbon steel and alloy steel, which is conform to the API Spec 11B standard. Sucker rod has various types including the common sucker rod, hollow sucker rod and FRP sucker rod rod. Commonly we use the sucker rod coupling to connect the sucker rod. The sucker rod also has various specs to fit different environments and applications. Sucker Rod Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Tenaris

Dover

Weatherford

Nine Ring

Kerui Group

Jiyuan Petroleum Machinery

Ocher Machinery

DADI Petroleum Machinery

John Crane

Shengli Oilfield Highland

Shengli Oilfield Freet

Yanan Shoushan

Dongying TIEREN

Shouguang Kunlong

CNPC Equipment

Shandong Molong

For industry structure analysis, the Sucker Rod industry is relatively dispersed. The top five producers account for about 30.70% of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest production area of Sucker Rod, also the leader in the whole sucker rod industry.

The worldwide market for Sucker Rod is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.2% over the next five years, will reach 860 million USD in 2024, from 850 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Sucker Rod in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Steel sucker rod

FRP sucker rod

Hollow sucker rod Market Segment by Application:

No corrosion or effective suppression oil well