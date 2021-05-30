May 30, 2021

Sucker Rod Market Size 2021 Research Report including Share, Evolving Technology, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Sucker Rod

Sucker Rod Market” forecast 2024 report provides information such as company profiles, market size, share, sales volume, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and regional information according to respective countries. The Global Sucker Rod market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

About Sucker Rod:

  • Sucker rod is the common equipment in the oil extraction. It is manufactured through many processes including the testing, straightening and forging. The sucker rod is placed between the polished rod and oil well pump. To deliver power, Sucker rod is manufactured from high quality carbon steel and alloy steel, which is conform to the API Spec 11B standard. Sucker rod has various types including the common sucker rod, hollow sucker rod and FRP sucker rod rod. Commonly we use the sucker rod coupling to connect the sucker rod. The sucker rod also has various specs to fit different environments and applications.

    Sucker Rod Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Tenaris
  • Dover
  • Weatherford
  • Nine Ring
  • Kerui Group
  • Jiyuan Petroleum Machinery
  • Ocher Machinery
  • DADI Petroleum Machinery
  • John Crane
  • Shengli Oilfield Highland
  • Shengli Oilfield Freet
  • Yanan Shoushan
  • Dongying TIEREN
  • Shouguang Kunlong
  • CNPC Equipment
  • Shandong Molong

    Scope of Report:

  • For industry structure analysis, the Sucker Rod industry is relatively dispersed. The top five producers account for about 30.70% of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest production area of Sucker Rod, also the leader in the whole sucker rod industry.
  • The worldwide market for Sucker Rod is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.2% over the next five years, will reach 860 million USD in 2024, from 850 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Sucker Rod in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Steel sucker rod
  • FRP sucker rod
  • Hollow sucker rod

    Market Segment by Application:

  • No corrosion or effective suppression oil well
  • Corrosive oil well

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Sucker Rod product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sucker Rod, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sucker Rod in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Sucker Rod competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Sucker Rod breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Sucker Rod market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sucker Rod sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Sucker Rod Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Sucker Rod Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

