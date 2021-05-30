May 30, 2021

Ursodeoxycholic Acid Market Size 2021 Research Report including Share, Evolving Technology, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Ursodeoxycholic Acid

Ursodeoxycholic Acid Market” forecast 2024 report provides information such as company profiles, market size, share, sales volume, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and regional information according to respective countries. The Global Ursodeoxycholic Acid market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

About Ursodeoxycholic Acid:

  • Ursodeoxycholic Acid is also known as ursodiol (USAN). Ursodeoxycholic acid (3Î±, 7Î²-2-hydroxy-5Î²-bile acid, UDCA) was first found in the bile of a black bear.Ursodeoxycholic Acid is an important clinical drug in the treatment of gallstones, cholecystitis, PBC, and PSC and has broad market prospects. In previous work, ursodeoxycholic acid was prepared by traditional organic synthesis.

  • Ursodeoxycholic Acid Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • ICE
  • Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
  • Daewoong Chemical
  • PharmaZell GmbH
  • Zhangshanbelling
  • Dipharma Francis
  • Grindeks
  • Erregierre
  • Abil Chempharma
  • Biotavia Labs
  • Suzhou Tianlu
  • Arcelor Chemicals

    Scope of Report:

  • Ursodeoxycholic Acid used to treat liver disease. Ursodeoxycholic Acid has positive effects on treatment of liver disease. The classification of Ursodeoxycholic Acid includes Synthetic Ursodeoxycholic Acid and Extraction Ursodeoxycholic Acid. The proportion of Synthetic Ursodeoxycholic Acid in 2017 is about 73.4%, and the proportion of Extraction Ursodeoxycholic Acid in 2017 is about 26.57%.
  • Ursodeoxycholic Acid is application in Pharmacy and Health Products. The most of Ursodeoxycholic Acid is used in Health Products, and the market share in 2017 is about 69.2%.
  • Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 47% in 2017. Following Asia-Pacific, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.6% in 2017.
  • In China, about major production is for export. Asia is the main consumption regions. Japan and South Korea are the major consumer countries.
  • In the Asian region due to the traditional reasons ursodeoxycholic acid is mainly used as healthcare industry.
  • Europe is the main supplier of Ursodeoxycholic Acid, with production revenue market share over 41%, while the sales market share is 26.4% in 2017. That is to say, there are a number of exports in Europe. Asia is also the main supplier of Ursodeoxycholic Acid, with production revenue market share over 42%, while the sales market share is 47% in 2017.
  • Market competition is intense. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the Ursodeoxycholic Acid industry will be more and more popular in the future.
  • The worldwide market for Ursodeoxycholic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.9% over the next five years, will reach 1040 million USD in 2024, from 530 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Ursodeoxycholic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Synthetic UDCA
  • Extraction UDCA

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Pharmacy
  • Health Products

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Ursodeoxycholic Acid product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Ursodeoxycholic Acid, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Ursodeoxycholic Acid in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Ursodeoxycholic Acid competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Ursodeoxycholic Acid breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Ursodeoxycholic Acid market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Ursodeoxycholic Acid sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Ursodeoxycholic Acid Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Ursodeoxycholic Acid Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

