Boehmite Market Size 2021 by Share, Growth, Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

"Boehmite Market" forecast 2024 report provides information such as company profiles, market size, share, sales volume, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and regional information according to respective countries. The Global Boehmite market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

About Boehmite:

The boehmite are mainly used in Li-ion battery separator, electronic ceramics, flame-retardant filler and microcrystalline ceramics alumina etc. Boehmite Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Zhengzhou Research Institute of Chalco

AnHui Estone Material Technology

Sasol

Nabaltec

TOR Minerals

Kawai Lime Industry

TAIMEI Chemicals

Dequenne Chimie

Osang Group

Silkem

Xuancheng Jingrui New Materials

Tianjin Boyuan New Materials

PIDC

Shandong Jirun Nano New Materials

In the past several years, the global boehmite market developed rapidly and the market is dominated by few players from Europe, Japan, United States, China and Korea. The top four players occupied for nearly 67 percent of global market.

Europe and North America play important roles, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regions, especially in China, Japan and Korea. In future, the market will be driven by the demand from electric cars; China, United States and EU will dominate the electric cars market in the next ten years.

The top players bullish view on electric cars markets and have planned to expand their production capacity of boehmite in next few years.

AnHui Estone Material Technology is a public company, and the largest producer of High Purity Boehmite in China, its products are mainly used in Li-ion Battery Separator. According to our survey, the production capacity of high purity boehmite will be 7000 tons in the end of 2017 and this company will play an important role in the High Purity Boehmite in the world, especially for the Li-ion Battery Separator market. AnHui Estone Material Technology also has a plan to expand its production capacity of high purity boehmite in future.

Nabaltec started to produce high purity boehmite in 2009, now this company played an important role in the world, and this company also has plan to expand high purity boehmite after 2019.

In future, the boehmite market will be driven by the demand from lithium-ion battery separator, especially the demand from China. Currently in China, the end user includes CATL, BYD, Hefei Guoxuan High Tech Power Energy, Shanghai Energy New Materials Technology and ATL etc.

The worldwide market for Boehmite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.5% over the next five years, will reach 310 million USD in 2024, from 140 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Boehmite in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

High Purity Boehmite

Others (Purity Below 99.0%) Market Segment by Application:

High Purity Boehmite