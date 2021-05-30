May 30, 2021

Boehmite Market Size 2021 by Share, Growth, Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Boehmite

Boehmite Market” forecast 2024 report provides information such as company profiles, market size, share, sales volume, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and regional information according to respective countries. The Global Boehmite market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

About Boehmite:

  • The boehmite are mainly used in Li-ion battery separator, electronic ceramics, flame-retardant filler and microcrystalline ceramics alumina etc.

    Boehmite Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Zhengzhou Research Institute of Chalco
  • AnHui Estone Material Technology
  • Sasol
  • Nabaltec
  • TOR Minerals
  • Kawai Lime Industry
  • TAIMEI Chemicals
  • Dequenne Chimie
  • Osang Group
  • Silkem
  • Xuancheng Jingrui New Materials
  • Tianjin Boyuan New Materials
  • PIDC
  • Shandong Jirun Nano New Materials
  • KC Corporation

    Scope of Report:

  • In the past several years, the global boehmite market developed rapidly and the market is dominated by few players from Europe, Japan, United States, China and Korea. The top four players occupied for nearly 67 percent of global market.
  • Europe and North America play important roles, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regions, especially in China, Japan and Korea. In future, the market will be driven by the demand from electric cars; China, United States and EU will dominate the electric cars market in the next ten years.
  • The top players bullish view on electric cars markets and have planned to expand their production capacity of boehmite in next few years.
  • AnHui Estone Material Technology is a public company, and the largest producer of High Purity Boehmite in China, its products are mainly used in Li-ion Battery Separator. According to our survey, the production capacity of high purity boehmite will be 7000 tons in the end of 2017 and this company will play an important role in the High Purity Boehmite in the world, especially for the Li-ion Battery Separator market. AnHui Estone Material Technology also has a plan to expand its production capacity of high purity boehmite in future.
  • Nabaltec started to produce high purity boehmite in 2009, now this company played an important role in the world, and this company also has plan to expand high purity boehmite after 2019.
  • In future, the boehmite market will be driven by the demand from lithium-ion battery separator, especially the demand from China. Currently in China, the end user includes CATL, BYD, Hefei Guoxuan High Tech Power Energy, Shanghai Energy New Materials Technology and ATL etc.
  • The worldwide market for Boehmite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.5% over the next five years, will reach 310 million USD in 2024, from 140 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Boehmite in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • High Purity Boehmite
  • Others (Purity Below 99.0%)

    Market Segment by Application:

  • High Purity Boehmite
  • Others (Purity Below 99.0%)

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Boehmite product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Boehmite, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Boehmite in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Boehmite competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Boehmite breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Boehmite market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Boehmite sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Boehmite Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Boehmite Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

