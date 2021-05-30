May 30, 2021

Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Size 2021 by Share, Segmentation, Technology, Sales, Market Analysis Research Report and Forecast to 2024

Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF)

Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

About Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF):

  • Activated carbon fiber is a type of carbonated fiber that is made of cellulosic, PAN, phenolic, and pitch fibers, and it is new type advanced material which is different from granular or powder activated carbon.

    Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Toyobo
  • Kuraray
  • Unitika
  • Gunei Chem
  • Evertech Envisafe Ecology
  • Taiwan Carbon Technology
  • Awa Paper
  • HP Materials Solutions
  • Sutong Carbon Fiber
  • Jiangsu Tongkang
  • Anhui Jialiqi
  • Nantong Senyou
  • Kejing Carbon Fiber
  • Nantong Beierge
  • Nantong Yongtong
  • Xintong ACF
  • Nature Technology
  • Hailan Filtration Tech
  • Sinocarb Carbon Fibers
  • Nantong Jinheng
  • Zichuan Carbon Fiber

    Scope of Report:

  • Japan is the largest market of the activated carbon fiber (ACF), while it took up about 69% of the global total market, followed by the China, about 27% in 2017. There is still some growth in the developing countries, and the China market will keep increasing in the next five year, too.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, the global recovery trend is clear, activated carbon fiber (ACF) retains its advantage in many areas, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Especially in the developing regions, which have stronger consumption growth rate.
  • The worldwide market for Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 470 million USD in 2024, from 340 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Pitch Based Activated Carbon Fiber
  • Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Based Activated Carbon Fiber
  • Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber
  • Others

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Solvent Recovery
  • Air Purification
  • Water Treatment
  • Catalyst Carrier
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

