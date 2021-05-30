Special Fire Truck Market Size 2021 by Share, Segmentation, Technology, Sales, Market Analysis Research Report and Forecast to 2024

“Special Fire Truck Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Special Fire Truck market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

About Special Fire Truck:

Special Fire Truck is a special type of fire engine. Mainly include ARFF, forest fire engines, dangerous goods fire engines, smoke car and other models. Special Fire Truck Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Rosenbauer

Oshkosh

Morita Holdings

Magirus

E-ONE

KME

Gimaex

Ziegler Firefighting

Ferrara Fire Apparatus

CFE

Beijing Zhongzhuo

Tianhe

Scope of Report:

Global special fire truck market was performing well in the last five years, especially in emerging economies. Latin America, Africa, Middle East and Russia have increased their purchase significantly along with the premier commodity price. In Asia, urbanization process has pushed the safety concerns and special fire truck demand was at a high level. Demand for the developed countries, such as United States, Europe and Japan, are fairly stable of replacement requirements.

China is a fast growing market, driving by quick urbanization process and tall residential building demands and increasing airports. Right now, China market is quite segmented, with many local manufacturers competing at low-technology level and import high-end products. The high-end products segment is expected to grow faster than common pumper or tanker trucks.

Although sales of Fire Truck brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Fire Truck field hastily.

The worldwide market for Special Fire Truck is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 1040 million USD in 2024, from 800 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Special Fire Truck in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Types:

ARFF

Forest Fire Engines

Dangerous Goods Fire Engines

Smoke Car

Others Market Segment by Application:

City Fire Fighting

Industrial Fire Fighting

Fire Fighting in the Wild

Airport Fire Fighting