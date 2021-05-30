May 30, 2021

Special Fire Truck Market Size 2021 by Share, Segmentation, Technology, Sales, Market Analysis Research Report and Forecast to 2024

Special Fire Truck

Special Fire Truck Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Special Fire Truck market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

About Special Fire Truck:

  • Special Fire Truck is a special type of fire engine. Mainly include ARFF, forest fire engines, dangerous goods fire engines, smoke car and other models.

    Special Fire Truck Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Rosenbauer
  • Oshkosh
  • Morita Holdings
  • Magirus
  • E-ONE
  • KME
  • Gimaex
  • Ziegler Firefighting
  • Ferrara Fire Apparatus
  • CFE
  • Beijing Zhongzhuo
  • Tianhe

    Scope of Report:

  • Global special fire truck market was performing well in the last five years, especially in emerging economies. Latin America, Africa, Middle East and Russia have increased their purchase significantly along with the premier commodity price. In Asia, urbanization process has pushed the safety concerns and special fire truck demand was at a high level. Demand for the developed countries, such as United States, Europe and Japan, are fairly stable of replacement requirements.
  • China is a fast growing market, driving by quick urbanization process and tall residential building demands and increasing airports. Right now, China market is quite segmented, with many local manufacturers competing at low-technology level and import high-end products. The high-end products segment is expected to grow faster than common pumper or tanker trucks.
  • Although sales of Fire Truck brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Fire Truck field hastily.
  • The worldwide market for Special Fire Truck is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 1040 million USD in 2024, from 800 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Special Fire Truck in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • ARFF
  • Forest Fire Engines
  • Dangerous Goods Fire Engines
  • Smoke Car
  • Others

    Market Segment by Application:

  • City Fire Fighting
  • Industrial Fire Fighting
  • Fire Fighting in the Wild
  • Airport Fire Fighting
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Special Fire Truck product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Special Fire Truck, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Special Fire Truck in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Special Fire Truck competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Special Fire Truck breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Special Fire Truck market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Special Fire Truck sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Special Fire Truck Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Special Fire Truck Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

